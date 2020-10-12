TRAVERSE CITY — A teen could face more than angry parents after investigators say he borrowed another family’s car.
The call came in to dispatchers at 5:09 a.m. Sunday from a parent, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department call logs show.
They’d just glanced out the window to see their car backing out the driveway, Sheriff’s Department Capt. Randy Fewless said. They learned it had been taken by a friend of their teenage daughter’s, and phoned 911.
They told dispatchers they’d seen the 15-year-old leave about 15 minutes ago, and wanted him found, according to Fewless.
Deputies issued a “Be on the Lookout” for the vehicle, a dark gray 2012 Subaru Outback, logs show.
While the 911 call was in progress, the family’s daughter called her friend and requested they come back. Logs show that the friend turned around as asked.
He pulled back into the family’s driveway after about 20 minutes, Fewless said.
He told investigators he’d taken the car to go “pick someone up,” despite not having permission to use it.
The girl’s parents demanded the 15-year-old be arrested “immediately,” according to the log, and Fewless said they opted to press charges.
A report has been sent to Grand Traverse County prosecutors for review and possible charges.
