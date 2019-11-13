TRAVERSE CITY — A bad trip sent a Traverse City teen to the emergency room — and could yield charges.
The 19-year-old man requested police and EMTs to his Rose Street home for help just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Traverse City Police Department Lt. Erich Bohrer.
He told officers at the scene he was having a bad reaction to acid, and agreed to be taken to Munson Medical Center.
The man’s initial cooperation turned, however, once he was loaded into an ambulance, Bohrer said.
“In the back of the ambulance (he) became combative and punched the EMT,” he said.
Officers returned to help calm and restrain the man, who then tried to bite officers and EMTs, Bohrer said. He also made several suicide threats, prompting responders to take the man to Munson for a psych evaluation.
Bohrer said police are requesting charges for assault and resisting and obstructing police officers in a report sent to the Grand Traverse County prosecutor.
