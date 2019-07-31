TRAVERSE CITY — A 17-year-old found himself in cuffs early Tuesday morning after refusing orders from deputies that he stop lying down and darting into a busy intersection.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the early call — around 6:45 a.m. — after calls of a young man “walking in and out of traffic” and “laying in the roadway” near the intersection of Garfield and South Airport roads, according to Capt. Chris Clark.
“We initially thought maybe he’d been struck by a vehicle,” Clark said. “But he wasn’t.”
Instead, deputies found the teen, a Traverse City resident, to be belligerent and unreceptive to attempts to coax him off the street and calm him.
“They tried to … explain to him, for the safety of himself and others, to get out of the roadway,” Clark said.
The teen refused and backed away from deputies before turning to yell at a girl walking along a nearby sidewalk, he added. Clark said she was otherwise unrelated to the incident.
The teen was not intoxicated, Clark said, and was arrested shortly after the call for resisting and obstructing police.
