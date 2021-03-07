TRAVERSE CITY — Turn on the tap anywhere in Traverse City and water flows without fail, but treating, delivering and keeping it at an even stream comes at a cost.
Engineering consultant firm Hubbell, Roth & Clark gave the city’s water treatment and distribution system a passing grade in its latest state-required reliability study. Numerous parts of the system need work, though, to address everything from pressure issues in a hilltop neighborhood to more backup power for the treatment plant.
The firm listed $6,529,000 in recommended water treatment plant fixes and upgrades over 20 years, and $13,383,000 in distribution system projects over the same timeframe. Those factored in current needs plus projected growth, both in the city and neighboring townships that buy water from Traverse City.
Art Krueger, the city’s director of municipal utilities, said future water rate increases are likely needed to pay for the upgrades.
“We just don’t know how much, and it depends on the timing and which projects we prioritize to get completed in the near future,” he said.
He’ll go over the information-packed study with city commissioners at their session Monday.
Projects at the treatment plant, which Krueger called the water system’s “heart,” could remove some limiting factors that keep it from pushing out its full rated capacity of 20 million gallons per day.
Other projects on the list include upgrading undersized water mains and replacing hydrants to ensure firefighters have plenty of water to drown a blaze, and fixing pressure issues in a handful of spots, including the Grand Traverse Commons and a hilltop neighborhood near the city’s northwest corner.
Commissioners Tim Werner and Brian McGillivary each said they planned to dig into the study prior to Monday’s meeting.
Werner said at first glance he was glad to see the city has a passing grade, but the repairs price tag caught his eye — out of the whole list for 20 years, it calls for $8.9 million in fixes over the next five.
He said he plans to ask if the city could consider using its upgraded water meters for real-time pricing to charge people more for watering their lawns during peak water use times. That could encourage them to shift their use times, potentially heading off the need for a costly project to fix their neighborhood’s water pressure
“To me, at first glance it sounds like we got a passing grade, maybe even better than a passing grade,” Werner said. “But what about the next five years? Let’s talk about those costs, are they like, that’s the path, no wiggle room? Or do they have some wiggle room depending on how we approach it?”
McGillivary said he had not read too far into the study but predicted — accurately — that it recommends lots of fixes for millions of dollars. He agreed it’s good the city is looking ahead and seeking studies that go beyond the bare minimum required by the state.
But McGillivary said he plans on looking with a critical eye at its findings and recommendations.
“I don’t want us to be caught short but I also don’t want us to overbill because the engineers think that’s what’s required for a perfect system,” he said.
Krueger said the city wouldn’t want to build anything it doesn’t need, and he aims to prioritize the projects while keeping the water ratepayers in mind. He noted the study doesn’t list any fixes with a “must-do-yesterday” urgency.
Recent projects poured millions into the city water system, from a new water main along part of Eighth Street to adding a water tank and rehabbing an existing one, McGillivary said. His next question after what’s in the study is how department heads plan on getting from recommendations to more finished projects, and wants to know how the study lines up with the city’s six-year Capital Improvement Program plan.
McGillivary also is loathe to ask city ratepayers to put up more money for projects to accommodate growth when the greatest potential lies in the neighboring townships, he said — the study identifies Garfield Township as the likely hotspot.
“So before I’d ask city ratepayers to invest a lot more money for expanding the system, you know, my suggestion would be, we have to take another look at our contracts and expand any additional water shares to the townships, who have a much greater ability for growth,” he said.
Also on Monday’s agenda is an update on the city’s Safe Routes to Schools projects, including a discussion of several spots where homeowners’ fences encroach on the city right-of-way, setting up a choice in some instances between rerouting the sidewalk and cutting down trees.
