TRAVERSE CITY — A Williamsburg woman was arrested after a foot chase just outside downtown with officers from the Traverse City Police Department.
On Wednesday evening just before midnight, Sergeant Adam Gray said officers attempted to conduct a "routine" traffic stop with the 25-year-old woman, but she continued to drive.
A few minutes later, TCPD officials said they saw that she crashed her 2015 GMC Terrain into a tree at the intersection of Cass and 17th Street, damaging the front of her vehicle.
The 25-year-old fled the scene on foot and was caught by officers in the 200 block of 16th Street, Gray said.
Depending on the case, officer pursuits can be terminated if it starts with a minor infraction to "keep the community safe," he said.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail.
TCPD officials said they sought a warrant for blood tests at Munson Medical Center, and she could face additional charges, depending on the results.
A report will be sent over to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office once it is finalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.