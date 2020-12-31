TRAVERSE CITY — Police remain on the lookout for a man they suspect planted suspicious packages in a downtown Traverse City bank.
The packages were recovered from the vestibule of downtown’s Fifth-Third Bank, where their presence spurred unease and suspicion Wednesday evening. They were described to police as two boxes topped with cellphones, according to investigators.
A short time later police named Joseph Horger, 32, a person of interest in the incident and asked the public for help locating him.
“If someone knows where he’s at, we would appreciate if they called us,” said Traverse City Police Capt. Jim Bussell. “We don’t have any reason to believe he’s a threat to the public at this point, not more than any other time.”
The situation drew Traverse City Police — soon to be joined by a Michigan State Police bomb squad — downtown Wednesday, according to previous reports. A security guard first called in the odd packages a bit after 5 p.m., and bomb squad members arrived at about 8 p.m.
As officers investigated, they blocked the bank off with police tape and directed traffic away from the area. Some buildings near the bank, located at the corner of Front and Union streets, were also evacuated.
The packages turned out to be inert.
The suspected cellphones, upon further inspection, weren’t even that — Bussell said the items were actually styrofoam lookalikes. They were stacked “meticulously,” he added, atop two 6-by-6-inch boxes of over-the-counter Mucinex.
It took about an hour to digest the scene and determine there was no risk to the public, TCPD Chief Jeff O’Brien said Wednesday.
Surveillance footage helped investigators piece the incident together, and offered a glimpse of the culprit, who wore what police described as a Russian-style fur hat.
Bussell said the department sees bomb threat- and suspicious package-related calls a few times each year. This one drew a more serious response than most, however, he added.
“What was different about this one was the way it looked with the cellphones on top of the two boxes — it’s pretty common knowledge that cellphones can be used to detonate explosive devices,” Bussell said. “It did not appear on the video that it was an accident or they were left there unintentionally.”
For now, investigators continue their search for Horger, who soon became a person of interest in the end-of-year incident. Investigations are ongoing, Bussell said, and evidence collected from the scene awaits further processing.
O’Brien said police are “confident” he’s the one who made the drop. Still, at this point, court records show no recent records naming Horger.
Bussell declined to discuss details of Horger’s court history, though he did note that police are familiar with Horger and have had run-ins with the man in the past.
Horger’s 86th District Court record shows a 2016 conviction for malicious destruction of a building and breaking and entering.
It proceeded alongside another set of charges, a 2015 press release shows. In Dec. 2015, the Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office — then led by now-judge Bob Cooney — charged Horger after a bomb threat was made against the Grand Traverse Mall. Horger was in custody at that point, and “no bomb or bomb-making materials were discovered” during a police search of Horger’s home. He pleaded “no contest” to a reduced charge of attempted false report/threat of a bomb.
Horger also was convicted of meth possession by 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power in 2018, records show.
Anyone who spots Horger, or has further information on the incident, should contact Traverse City Police or call 911.
