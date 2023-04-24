TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Police Department officials identified Justo Porras as the 31-year-old man whose body they recovered from the Boardman River this weekend.
Porras was found by dive team deputies from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office at approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Law enforcement and fire department personnel first began the search after witnesses called 911 on Friday night, and said they heard a splash and saw something in the water near the North Union Street Bridge, according to TCPD Sgt. Ryan Taylor.
The search initially had to be canceled because it was too dark, Taylor said, but was resumed at 8 a.m. the next day.
Sgt. Adam Gray said the body has been sent for autopsy and the investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.