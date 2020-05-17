TRAVERSE CITY — COVID-19 has left many discouraged or depressed but Traverse City Police hope their own viral response to the pandemic might offer a laugh.
The video, which features three anonymous officers and their — mostly — in-sync dance moves, has drawn heavy views and shares since being posted on Facebook last week.
“We’d noticed a lot of people are kind-of down right now from everything going on with the COVID pandemic,” said one of the three TCPD dancers featured in the video. “We just wanted to try to lift everybody’s spirits a little bit.”
Their moves are loosely choreographed to “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor and include the trio passing around toilet paper, decontaminating each other and keeping six feet apart via tape markers on the floor. It also includes two challenges — one promising whoever in the community able to guess the dancers’ identities (obscured with hats and face masks) a free TCPD coffee mug.
The TCPD sergeant interviewed for this story requested he remain anonymous to maintain that contest.
The other challenge asks the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department to come up with its own routine.
They plan to respond, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley.
“(We’re) working on that — stay tuned,” he said Thursday. “I’m quite sure we’ll be able to do better.”
Their answer to the challenge will likely drop next week, Bensley added.
Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’ Brien is skeptical, though.
“If they had anything, they’d have done it immediately. They don’t have nothin’,” he said with a laugh. “I say, bring it on.”
The song was stuck in one of the dancers’ heads, and the idea sprung from there.
It spurred lunch break practice sessions and a somewhat creative choreography.
“In the beginning, we look like we’re sad, we’re kind of down on our luck, and that’s kinda how everybody felt when this whole thing started. Then there was obviously the toilet paper crisis, so we were kinda playing on that,” the sergeant said. “And then toward the end we do kicks and punches, like ‘We’re gonna beat this.’”
Other moves play homage to Gaynor’s original music video — minus the roller skates.
He hopes the fun won’t end with that video.
“I personally hope (the sheriff’s department does) respond, I think it’d be kind of funny,” the sergeant said. “I hope other agencies jump on board as well.”
Visit the Traverse City Police Department’s Facebook page for more information.
