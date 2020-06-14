TRAVERSE CITY — When a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck Floyd pleaded for help, his death and the video showing it led to widespread calls for police accountability.
Black Lives Matter rally speakers and organizers Breana Demaray, Tya Harrison and Courtney Wiggins recently asked city commissioners to consider a list of 10 demands, and commissioners could approve one of them Monday.
They’ll consider whether to spend up to $100,000 on body cameras for the Traverse City Police Department. Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe wants commissioners to consider it on July 6 and pointed to the support she’s seen at protests for Traverse City’s black residents.
The buy is past due, Shamroe said. She was surprised it hadn’t come up since 2017.
“This is part of modern policing now, it’s part of how communities are accountable and how officers are accountable,” she said.
Body camera footage can be evidence for routine law enforcement matters, and it can also prove or disprove complaints against police, Shamroe said. She pointed to city Police Chief Jeffrey O’Brien’s past statement that footage exonerates officers 90 percent of the time.
Shamroe said if that’s true, holding accountable the 10 percent of officers who abuse their power is just as important as catching a drunk driver trying to avoid charges.
Commissioner Roger Putman said he has lots of faith in O’Brien and how city police officers conduct themselves. But he still believes equipping them with body cameras is a great idea.
“Not only does it protect our citizens from the situations we’ve witnessed in the past 200 years to now, but it pretty much protects people responding to the scene and diffuses the accusations that something improper was done,” he said.
Paying for them is another matter, especially considering the financial disaster the COVID-19 pandemic is causing statewide, Putman said.
City Manager Marty Colburn said he’s recommending taking the money from the city’s general fund reserve, which already will cover a projected $250,000 deficit this budget year.
The Monday vote is encouraging for Wiggins, she said. She hopes for a positive discussion and also is asking Grand Traverse County commissioners to consider the same thing for sheriff’s deputies.
Wiggins said she believes Traverse City can make advances as long as there’s community support, adding that progress doesn’t come quickly.
“It’s 2020 and we still have to deal with all of these issues, so while it’s great that we’ve got something on the agenda it doesn’t mean it’s actually going to go through,” she said. “That’s why we need people to keep calling and showing up.”
FISHPASS ENTRY
Commissioners on Monday also will decide whether to give the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and an as-yet unnamed contractor permission to start work on FishPass.
The structure would combine a dam with a channel where scientists could research a globally vexing problem: how to stop undesired fish from getting upstream while letting desired ones through.
Daniel Zielinski, principal engineer and scientist for lead agency Great Lakes Fishery Commission, said it’s the final vote city commissioners will take before construction is slated to start in October. State and federal permits, plus $15.4 million of an estimated $18-20 million construction budget are in place.
Both Putman and Shamroe said they support the move to let the project advance, pointing to Union Street Dam’s sad state and the need to solve the fish passage problem.
“One way or another this is something that needs to be done, and we need to get going on it,” Shamroe said.
The project has been controversial, both for its immediate impacts and future ones. Some residents see the structure and surrounding amenities as environmentally destructive, while brook trout advocates fear whatever fish the Department of Natural Resources and Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians eventually decide to pass could devastate the river’s native fishery.
Greg Reisig, Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council co-chair, said he’s heard those concerns and unanswered questions. The nonprofit wants a yearlong moratorium on all riverside development, including FishPass, to better assess what environmental damage they’re doing by hardening shorelines and felling vegetation.
Putman said he understands the dissenting points of view, but the local tribe’s support for FishPass is enough to clinch his.
“If they’re the first people, then they should be the first voice in this matter,” he said.
