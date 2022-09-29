TRAVERSE CITY — Officer Justin Nowland was named the new Traverse City Police Department North Boardman Community Police Officer.
His first day of work in this new role will be on Oct. 3, according to Lieutenant Matt Richmond.
Nowland first joined TCPD in January of 2018. He will be one of two community police officers on the force, and one of four officers assigned to downtown Traverse City, Richmond said.
Nowland's position is part of a new grant that TCPD was recently awarded through the Michigan State Police's Grants Division, according to previous reporting by the Record-Eagle.
The grant from MSP will be used to give resources to police officers to help combat substance use disorder in the area, according to MSP grant documents. His first day of work will be two days after the official start date of the grant, on Oct. 1, federal documents from the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program (COSSAP) said.
Richmond said he was unable to comment on the search for the new TCPD social worker, a position that will also utilize resources provided by this grant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.