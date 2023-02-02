TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Police Department Chief Jeffrey O’Brien announced changes and promotions within top leadership positions in the department.
Matthew Richmond will now serve as captain of the Road Patrol Division. Keith Gillis will become the captain of the Detective Bureau and Steve Sivek will serve as lieutenant of the Patrol Services Division.
“I really appreciate these men and everything that they do everyday,” O’Brien said. “They work hard.”
This year will mark more than 20 years in the department for Gillis and Sivek, and Richmond’s 19th year with the department.
Gillis, who had served as captain of the road patrol division for the past six years, said he is excited to bring that leadership experience to the detective bureau.
“Having the opportunity to supervise the detectives as far as working on big cases and the stuff that’s turned over from the road, I’m looking forward to that opportunity,” he said during Wednesday’s press conference. “I know that the road patrol side of the house is a very busy proactive type of approach, and I think Capt. Richmond will do a great job at that.”
Now-retired Capt. Jim Bussell previously had served as the head of the department’s detective unit. With his retirement in December after 25 years of service, TCPD began the process of seeking a new captain.
O’Brien said this new wave of promotions will usher in the next generation of leaders in the department.
“We’re looking at some of our younger officers stepping up into leadership,” he said. “We’re really in a succession-planning era, we’re preparing for a younger generation to take over.”
Richmond, a key member of that “younger generation” is now a captain, O’Brien said.
Richmond, who most recently served as a lieutenant on the road patrol side of the department, said he is most looking forward to fostering community relationships with TCPD.
The next set of promotions should take place in early March, now that there are two open road patrol sergeant positions available.
“We’ve put a lot of money into leadership training for some of our road officers,” O’Brien said. “We’ll put eight officers through that who are preparing to become sergeants.”
As more officers are eligible for promotions in the department, O’Brien said he is looking at a few ways to increase the size of incoming recruitment classes, including looking to area reserves and working alongside Northwestern Michigan College’s law enforcement program.
“It certainly doesn’t help when we see incidents nationally that keep occurring with police issues and misuse of force,” O’Brien said. “It makes it even more difficult to recruit and retain.”
But, Richmond noted, difficulties with recruiting young men and women to join the police force are happening everywhere.
“It’s not just something that Traverse City is dealing with,” he said. “It’s a state and nationwide issue.”
