TRAVERSE CITY — High-speed internet could be available to every Traverse City Light & Power customer if the utility expands its fiber optic network across its entire service area.
That network would also serve as the backbone for the utility’s Smart Grid, allowing it to better identify and handle outages, manage electricity demand in real time and more, TCL&P Executive Director Tim Arends said.
Creating such a grid has been the main goal since the utility first built its “dark fiber” network in 2007 to communicate with its substations, he said. Offering internet services is one way to pay for the infrastructure the utility needs to install to expand the network citywide.
“So it has a dual use, it provides the economic benefits of a Smart Grid for the utility and the economic benefits of having a fully fiber-connected community,” he said.
Now, the city-owned utility will ask the U.S. Department of Agriculture for an $18 million loan to finish building out that network, Arends said.
City commissioners on Monday will consider whether to support that loan application, documents show. They would need to agree to accept the money later if the application’s successful.
A few commissioners are willing to take that first step, even if some have doubts about undertaking such massive financial ventures during and after a pandemic.
It’ll take several months for the USDA to consider the request, and in that time TCL&P can evaluate the success of the fiber optic network built so far, Arends wrote in a memo.
Commissioner Roger Putman said he hopes to have a better idea of what kind of economic and social “carnage” remains by then.
“I’d be a little reluctant today to say, ‘Yes, let’s approve the loan,’ but I’m willing to go along with the project to see where it goes,” he said. “But that’s going to require a few more questions answered at Monday’s meeting as well.”
He pointed out that city commission elections are coming in 2021, and whoever’s elected might feel differently about the project.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe is also a TCL&P board member and supported the loan application when the utility board considered it earlier in December, she said. She views it as a necessary step to modernize the city’s power grid.
“The bonus of that is it benefits our citizens as well, so I think that that’s really the big takeaway,” she said. “This isn’t millions of dollars being spent on providing a fiber service, this is millions of dollars being spent on providing reliability and security.”
The utility would have 20 years to pay back the loan, with interest at 0.125 percent over the U.S. Treasury’s daily rate, documents show.
Shamroe said she’s not concerned about the utility being able to pay the loan back. No one wants to jeopardize the city’s future finances to fund the network, and she trusts that city and utility staff have reviewed the numbers.
“But at the same time, Light & Power understands the position it’s in, and if there was any question, I think you’d see things scaled back rather than jeopardize the future finances of the city,” of which the utility’s an entity, she said.
Arends said the utility wouldn’t borrow all the money at once, building out the network over several years and borrowing as it goes instead.
The benefits of a Smart Grid are numerous, including being able to throttle demand during peak power usage when energy is most expensive, Arends said. For TCL&P, that’s during summer months when air conditioners are running.
Customers who sign up can pay a lower rate, and in exchange the utility could remotely tweak their AC settings to curb power usage when the utility’s seeing its highest demand, Arends said.
That could benefit every TCL&P user if enough customers sign up to lower the utility’s overall cost of energy, Arends said. That shows up on every bill as power cost recovery.
Construction on the network’s first phase, which passes by 2,200 businesses and homes in the downtown and some neighboring residential areas, is largely over and internet customers are coming onboard, as previously reported. Overhead work for an expanded phase in a large swath of Central Neighborhood could begin in January.
The utility and city agreed to pay $3,309,426.90 to Fujitsu Network Communications to build the first phase, plus $849,663 to run and maintain it for the first year.
City leaders agreed in September to lend an extra $800,000 in economic development funds to expand on the first phase.
