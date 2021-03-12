TRAVERSE CITY — With peaks around 72 megawatts and valleys as low as 25, Traverse City Light & Power is looking to even the terrain of its customers’ electricity consumption.
The city-owned utility in April will offer 50 customers a voluntary time-of-use rate where they pay slightly less for electricity during off-peak hours and considerably more when power is most in demand. Board members voted 6-1 at a recent meeting for a trial run of an idea that utility Executive Director Tim Arends said aims to shift electricity use.
“So that would be like doing laundry and the typical daily things you do, running your air conditioning is the biggest cause of our peak increase, and perhaps people could not run their air conditioning at 2 in the afternoon for an hour,” he said.
The voluntary rate will charge users 8 cents per kilowatt-hour Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 a.m. and all day on weekends and holidays, documents show. That rate more than doubles to 19.57 cents per kilowatt-hour 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Compare that to the current residential rate of 9.21 cents per kilowatt-hour for the first 16 per day, then 10.5 cents for each kilowatt-hour after.
It’s something the utility’s considered for a few years as a way to align its prices with the actual cost of service, Arends said. Traverse City Light & Power, like all electric providers, must have the capacity to handle its peak demand, and that comes at a cost to every user.
“So utilities try to manage that peak and ... what’s called flatten their load curve so that they’re distributing the energy that their customers are using more evenly throughout the day,” Arends said.
That’ll be particularly important as electric vehicles become more widespread and as vehicle manufacturers offer more, Arends said. The utility originally considered a program aimed squarely at incentivizing people to charge their electric cars at night but opted for a broader appeal.
Power prices fluctuate by the hour, with costs at peak use times being the highest, Arends said — he later added the utility isn’t too exposed to market fluctuations because most of its power comes from contracts with stable prices.
Utility board member Pat McGuire voted against the pilot rate. He believed the savings would amount to a “percent of a percent of a percent” — not enough to bother, or make the increased workload for utility staff worth it. Plus, it would complicate the lives of ratepayers, he said.
Board Chairperson John Taylor said he agreed the savings would be small if only a few people signed up, but he believes it’s important for the board to see how the pilot goes.
“What’s proposed here is saying we have a pretty big difference between on-peak and off-peak, and a pretty narrow, relatively speaking, period of on-peak, so this should be relatively effective at changing behavior and enticing folks to participate,” he said.
The gulf between daytime peak use and lows at night is lower in the winter, when demand tops out at 52 megawatts by day, Arends said. There’s no seasonal change to the time-of-use pricing, largely because the cost to maintain capacity is year-round.
But the utility could consider future incentives for air conditioning users like a voluntary interruptible rate, Arends said. That would allow TCL&P to turn off a signed-up customer’s air conditioner for an hour or so during peak use times to curb demand on the grid.
Arends said the pilot run is needed to ensure utility systems are tallying and billing power use correctly. He expects it’ll last into fall, when the board will decide what’s next.
That could include opening up the rate to all residential customers, Arends said. Customers likely would have to opt in if the board agreed to such a move, he added — other utilities have switched everyone to time-of-use rates with the option to opt out, but TCL&P board members generally favored not forcing customers to quit the program.
Arends said the utility will know if the pilot was a success based on how many customers sign up and stick with it. He also wants to see if it does what it’s designed to do — change behaviors so customers shift power use to off-peak times.
