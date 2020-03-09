TRAVERSE CITY — Prices for Traverse City Light & Power's fiber-optic broadband network could start at just shy of $60 a month.
That's according to rates the city-owned utility's board will consider Tuesday. Residential customers could pay $59.99 for a 200-megabit-per-second connection, up to $89.99 for a gigabit-speed link, documents show. Commercial customers would pay $99.99 per month for 500-megabit speeds and $149.99 for gigabit internet.
Those are the proposed prices for the utility's long-discussed broadband network built atop its existing dark fiber infrastructure, as previously reported. The first phase will serve roughly 2,200 customers connected to its Hall Street substation, which includes much of downtown, Eighth Street and lengths of Woodmere Avenue.
Those rates could take effect Tuesday if the board adopts them, documents show.
