TRAVERSE CITY — Contractors are trained and customers are interested, but the money Traverse City Light & Power is planning on to back its on-bill financing program isn't in the bank just yet, city-owned utility Executive Director Tim Arends said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture agreed to lend the utility $1.8 million for the program, and on Tuesday, agency Rural Utilities Service Administrator Chad Rupe and Jason Allen, USDA Rural Development director for Michigan, will recognize TCL&P as being the first municipally owned utility in the nation to get USDA backing for on-bill financing, Arends said.
Representatives for energy efficiency nonprofit lender Michigan Saves will be there as well, and the presentation will include more information about the program, how it reached its current point and how to sign up, Arends said. The program unofficially launched Sept. 1, although TCL&P is still waiting on paperwork from the USDA and for the funds from the agency.
TCL&P customers can use on-bill financing to pay for energy efficiency or renewable energy projects, from insulation to new furnaces or boilers to solar panels, Arends said.
They can borrow $5,000 up to $30,000 and pay it back over periods as long as 10 years through an extra charge on their power bill, as previously reported.
The utility applied to the USDA for the loan to back the program in December 2019, and the federal agency approved it in July, documents show.
