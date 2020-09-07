TRAVERSE CITY — More than 1,000 houses and businesses in Traverse City’s Central Neighborhood could connect to a new high-speed internet network.
That’s if Traverse City Light & Power can expand what’s planned as the first phase of its fiber-optic network project, and first the city-owned utility needs more money. City commissioners on Tuesday will consider lending the utility $800,000 to add to the network.
It’s an idea that TCL&P leaders previously touted as a way to serve more customers and bring more revenue while also keeping construction going during the winter — the area set for the expansion would involve stringing fiber-optic cables on poles rather than burying it.
The utility would pay back the money from the city’s economic development fund over five years, and with 2.71 percent interest, city Manager Marty Colburn wrote in a memo. That’s the prevailing U.S. Treasury note rate, plus 2 percent.
An idea that would’ve seemed like a no-brainer a year ago to city Commissioner Roger Putman now needs much closer scrutiny, he said. Uncertainty stemming from climate change, civil unrest, a divisive election and an ongoing pandemic means the city’s in for a tough time, including financially.
Commissioners have to weigh if they want to lock up a large chunk of economic development funds for five years, rather than keep it on hand for the looming economic stress Putman believes the city will face, he said.
“I’m not against spending the money, but I think we need to really be careful and cautious and understanding that what’s coming down the line here is not going to be a smooth road, it’s going to be a bumpy ride, that’s for sure,” he said.
Commissioner Ashlea Walter said she agrees there’s some cause for concern, but thinks the project is a long-term investment in infrastructure that’ll help meet at-home learning needs and bolster economic growth efforts. A loan from the city’s economic development fund seems like a prudent use of resources to provide a valuable service.
“There’s a huge demand for (high-speed internet) we’re seeing from the business and residential customers, and I hope that this would help to speed things up in order to meet that demand,” she said.
Commissioners on Tuesday also will consider a two-year agreement for the National Cherry Festival for 2022 and 2023. Organizers canceled the 2020 festival and the current agreement already covers 2021, city Clerk Benjamin Marentette explained in a memo.
The festivals are set for July 2-9, 2022, and July 1-8, 2023, according to a request to the city from festival Executive Director Kat Paye.
Changes to the agreement include requiring the continued use of a central command with dedicated dispatchers, requiring using more impact-resistant barricades and putting them in more places, implementing a hazard vulnerability evaluation by Grand Traverse County Emergency Management and more waste collection vehicles following parades for faster cleanup, Marentette wrote.
Putman said he likes the concept of a central command and dispatch, and thinks festival organizers have some creative ideas for making operations more efficient.
Walter liked that addition as well, plus language giving the city clerk final say over issuing the permits needed to conduct the festival, she said. She was also pleased to see how Marentette and festival leadership worked out issues like better trash collection after parades.
Traverse City could also apply for up to $1,000 each in hazard pay for its police and firefighters.
Michigan put up $100 million in federal CARES Act money for the First Responder Hazard Pay Premiums Program, but rules previously excluded Traverse City because its contracts with first responders don’t include hazard pay and the program previously only reimbursed actual expenditures, city Human Resource Director Kristine Bosley wrote in a memo.
That has changed, and the state Department of Treasury is taking requests for advance payments, Bosley wrote.
Walter and Putman both agreed it’s a good idea — Walter said she’s glad the idea’s resurfaced after a previous discussion and Putman said it only makes sense to financially support the city’s first responders.
“I love our fire department and our police force and all these medical people that make it good to know so if something major happens, they’re there for us,” Putman said.
