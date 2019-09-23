TRAVERSE CITY — Homeowners in Traverse City could more easily make energy efficiency improvements or install renewable power sources through Traverse City Light & Power’s proposed program.
The utility plans to lend up to $30,000 to residential customers who apply for upgrades like insulation, windows and energy-efficient appliances, or renewable projects like solar panels, documents show. Borrowers could pay off the loan through an added charge on their monthly power bill for as long as 10 years, known as on-bill financing.
City commissioners on Monday will consider setting an Oct. 7 public hearing to create the program. Tim Arends, TCL&P executive director, said the city-owned utility has a focus on energy efficiency.
“The energy you don’t use is the cheapest energy available, and we think this is just another tool in the toolbox that will allow people to make improvements to their home to reduce energy consumption, which in effect will reduce our peak demand,” he said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Energy Savings Program tentatively approved a $1.8 million, no-interest loan to TCL&P, Arends said. The utility would use that money to lend to customers for the projects and would have 10 years to pay it back.
Homeowners would apply for the loans, which would be interest-free but with an administration fee of up to 5 percent, Arends said. The utility would either reimburse the project cost or pay the contractor directly. Borrowers would have a lien on their property until they pay off the loan, and they’d have to pay any outstanding balance if they sell their home.
TCL&P could start lending in spring 2020, and become the second utility in the state to offer on-bill financing, Arends said. Holland’s public utility served as a “guinea pig” by jumping in first, and the utility lent $1 million in the first few years.
Commissioner Amy Shamroe, who also serves on TCL&P’s board, said she’s on board.
“I think it’s a better way for us to be able to do some of the energy goals we want outside of the city’s responsibility and allow citizens to engage in it as well,” she said.
The program could allow people to tackle projects they might not have been able to before, Shamore said. She also believes the program’s setup protects the utility from any undue risk.
Commissioner Michele Howard, for whom Monday is her final meeting before resigning to become Traverse Area District Library’s director, also said she’s for on-bill financing. It’s another tool to encourage people to use renewable energy, and shore up efficiency in the city’s many older homes.
“So to get a loan and not have to finance it and put it on a credit card and have all that interest, to have a zero-interest loan, I think that’s a great option if we can offer it to people,” she said.
Howard said she has a few questions about the program particulars, like which projects will be chosen. The $1.8 million TCL&P would have to lend could go quickly in a city with more than 15,000 people.
POWER BILL LIEN
Commissioners on Monday also could set an Oct. 7 public hearing for an ordinance change that would allow TCL&P to more easily place liens on the property of customers with delinquent bills, documents show.
Current rules state TCL&P can put a lien on a property for delinquent accounts with a balance of more than $200. The utility is asking for that threshold to be lowered to zero.
A lien means the unpaid power bill would show up on an owner’s property tax bill, Arends said. That’s in line with how past-due city water and sewer accounts are handled, he said.
The change would reduce the cost of sending delinquent accounts to collections, and data from the last two years shows the utility could collect a total of $10,848 from 134 accounts on average, Arends said.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary said he’s open to the change but wants to know how other electrical utilities handle delinquent accounts. He also questioned whether the administrative cost of placing liens on properties would add up.
TCL&P is building a fiber-optic network to provide high-speed internet, and McGillivary said he wants to know if the utility would also place liens on properties for delinquent internet bills.
“Where does this rolling stone stop? Those are my concerns, those are my questions,” he said. “I don’t have an opinion one way or another without having more information.”
Howard said the proposal concerned her at first, but less so after finding out the utility wouldn’t place a lien until after six months of nonpayment. Still, she wants to be sure liens wouldn’t be creating hardships on people already struggling.
“If someone’s not paying their bills because of medical problems, are we then going to put a lien on their house? Is there a need for people to have assistance with their heating bill? That’s one of the questions I’ll have for Monday night,” she said.
