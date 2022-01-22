TRAVERSE CITY — Two candidates are the Traverse City Light & Power board’s top picks as the city-owned utility’s next executive director.
Board members unanimously voted Friday to offer Brandie Ekren, the Lansing Board of Water & Light’s executive director for strategic planning and development, the job. She was the top pick of every TCL&P board member, save city Manager Marty Colburn (he doesn’t have a vote on the board, but gave his top two picks all the same) who suggested Jeff Feldt as a first pick.
Ekren, one of four candidates the utility’s board interviewed Thursday, had plenty of qualities TCL&P board members were looking for, they agreed. Her resume details her career, including legal work for The Hantz Group, then as the Lansing utility’s associate attorney starting in 2004 and, later, general counsel.
She took on her current role in 2019, according to her resume.
It was Ekren’s spectrum of roles that caught TCL&P board member and city Commissioner Amy Shamroe’s attention, she said. There’s plenty of legal experience on Ekren’s resume.
“But when she spoke, she spoke so much more about her work with the utility and all the projects that she’s been involved with and her enthusiasm for all the things going on there,” Shamroe said.
Board member Ross Hammersley also pointed to Ekren being a hands-on leader who sees the importance in “sweat equity.” Not only is she fully versed in many projects at Lansing BWL, but she’s had direct involvement in them as well.
Other board members had praise for Ekren as well, from Maura Brennan saying her enthusiasm and commitment to her role came through in her interview, board Chairman Paul Heiberger noting she wants to redefine what customer service from the utility looks like, and more.
Second on most TCL&P board members’ list was Feldt, who recently retired from heading a utility in Kaukana, Wisconsin, according to his resume. He left his job as the head of TCL&P in 2002 to take that role, as previously reported. That familiarity with the city utility recommended him to some board members as their second pick.
More importantly, Feldt spoke during his interview about how to keep moving the utility forward, Shamroe said.
“I really appreciated that, although he’s had this position before and he’s a veteran of the industry, nothing about his interview said, ‘Well, hire me because I’m a veteran,’” she said. “Everything about his interview was, ‘Here’s what I’m excited about, here’s what is the potential here and here’s what we can do.’”
Brennan said Walter “Jeff” Dorr, director of customer and business solutions for transmission company ITC Holdings Inc, was her second choice. She cited his experience with renewable energy and expertise. Next, an executive subcommittee will negotiate with Ekren on a contract, Heiberger said. They’ll be able to offer a salary in the range of $151,412 to $199,725, a number suggested by a table from American Public Power Association based on TCL&P’s budget.
Feldt would be the next choice should the subcommittee fail to reach a deal with Ekren, Shamroe said in her motion.
A message for Ekren wasn’t returned Friday. Feldt attempted a return call that, for reasons unknown, didn’t connect, and he didn’t respond to a subsequent call and voicemail.
Whoever gets the job will take over from Karla Myers-Beman, the utility’s controller who is serving as interim executive director after Tim Arends stepped down at the end of August 2021 following 31 years with TCL&P.
Heiberger reiterated what other board members said often on Friday: the four candidates they interviewed were all great options who came from a diversity of backgrounds.
TCL&P board members interviewed Ben Collins, manager for utility planning and projects for the Marquette Board of Light & Power, on Thursday as well.
Preng & Associates, a professional search firm, brought those four to the board from a list of a dozen or so, itself winnowed down from hundreds of applications, Heiberger said.
The process to find a new leader for TCL&P has been an exciting one, Heiberger said, and he looks forward to being able to work with Ekren.
“To be able to have (good candidates) as a starting point is what really made the decision quite difficult, but at the same time you also saw everybody really identified Ms. Ekren as their top choice,” he said. “I’m really excited to hopefully be able to continue that process with her and bring her on the Light & Power staff.”
