TRAVERSE CITY — Finalizing a $13.5 million loan for Traverse City Light & Power’s fiber optic network is on city commissioners’ Juneteenth meeting agenda.
They’ll consider whether to approve borrowing that much by selling municipal bonds so the utility can finish building the network across its entire service area, documents show. The city-owned utility already borrowed nearly $14.7 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, both to cover the first network phase and to continue building it out.
Along with hosting the utility’s broadband internet service, it’ll be used for its “smart grid,” as previously reported. That’ll allow the utility to monitor and manage usage, balance loads and shorten outage durations, according to information from the utility.
The network’s price tag has attracted skeptics, who point out the broadband network has never met sign-up expectations they saw as unrealistic in the first place, as previously reported. Utility leaders said broadband is just one use, and that could increase once the network is built out and more easily marketed.
Commissioners will also decide Monday whether to place two ballot questions before voters in November, both related to a proposed addition to the Brown Bridge Quiet Area. One would lift a $250,000-per-project cap on expenditures of Brown Bridge Trust Fund money, and another would authorize spending $746,245 out of that fund toward the $3,098,445 purchase price, with a Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant potentially making up the gap.
If voters approve the changes, and if the trust fund board approves the grant, it would buy 528 acres to add to the 1,100-acre park southeast of town, as previously reported.
Commissioners could also decide which of three search firms will look for the city’s next top administrator. Interim city Manager Nate Geinzer is filling in after the abrupt and largely unexplained departure of Marty Colburn in April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.