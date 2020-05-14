TRAVERSE CITY — Pandemic-caused economic pain could prompt Traverse City Light & Power to push back a possible electric rate increase.
Tim Arends, the city-owned utility’s executive director, said its board likely will delay an increase included in its July-through-June 2021 budget. The 2.5-percent hike was set to take effect July 1.
“But based on the fact that so many businesses have been closed and so many people are unemployed, we thought the timing of that was really inappropriate,” he said.
Instead, the increase could take effect in November, or even later if the situation warrants, Arends said. Whatever the date, the board will have a public hearing in advance.
That delay could make for another roughly $325,000 loss in revenues already expected to drop around $600,000 by the end of the fiscal year in June, Arends said.
Residential power use is slightly up during the prior two months, but commercial use is down by around 25 percent and industrial by 15 percent.
The projected revenue drop by June’s end is actually worse — more like $2 million, utility Controller Karla Myers-Beman said. But it’s partially offset by a corresponding drop in expenses, as less demand means less need to buy power.
Revenue losses are enough for the utility to wait on some projects, including a $1 million one to loop its grid from Cass Road to U.S. Highway 31 South, Arends said.
The utility also dropped some planned facilities improvements and a billing software project, Myers-Beman said.
But construction on others is going ahead, and the first phase of TCL&P’s fiber-optic broadband network should be online by July, Arends said. Construction had previously been shut down by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.
The utility’s has spent $1,131,949.32 on construction so far, Myers-Beman said.
Work on replacing underground lines and transformers at an industrial park to fix outage problems there will also continue, Arends said.
The two-year project is budgeted for $1.8 million overall, Myers-Beman said.
Union employees for the utility are set to get a 3 percent raise, Myers-Beman said. Arends added that it won’t include himself or management.
Arends said utility staff are negotiating a lease with Cherry Capital Airport’s governing body for land where NextEra Energy could build a 10-megawatt solar array.
The company offered power from that array at $53.58 per megawatt-hour, and sought a 35-year deal, as previously reported. The array is planned for land the Northwestern Regional Airport Commission cleared in 2019 in a controversial move.
TCL&P also plans to drop its $4,000-a-year membership with the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce and instead give TraverseConnect, the chamber’s parent organization, $10,000 a year for business expansion and retention in the utility’s service area, Arends said.
TraverseConnect CEO Warren Call said the organization will keep helping businesses navigate pandemic-related problems to stay afloat, then to keep growing and adding new employees. TCL&P still will get the networking, professional development and other services it gets from the chamber.
Some Traverse City leaders balked at the possibility of the city and its Downtown Development Authority contracting with TraverseConnect, including Commissioner Roger Putman. He said the organization’s political action committee and the PAC’s campaign contributions to other commissioners pose a conflict of interest.
Call rejected this — he previously told commissioners the organization and PAC are legally separate.
Several other cities have separate-but-affiliated economic development and political advocacy organizations, and TraverseConnect follows their model to keep the distance, Call said.
