TRAVERSE CITY — Building out the rest of Traverse City Light & Power’s fiber-optic network could cost more than expected after delays collided with inflation, according to utility Chief Financial Officer Karla Myers-Beman.
City commissioners on Monday agreed to accept a $14,699,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture loan to finance much of the network’s construction. They also agreed to give notice the city could borrow $10 million more by selling municipal bonds.
Myers-Beman said that extra $10 million would cover inflationary costs, plus whatever extra costs the utility might encounter between now and finalizing the contracts.
Those inflationary costs from April 2021 when the utility applied for the loan, to April 2022 when the USDA approved it added more than $2.8 million, Myers-Beman said. Then as the utility waited for the USDA funding to come through, inflation again pushed up the price by another $2.9 million.
The utility also wants a contingency of up to $4.3 million so it won’t have to ask to borrow more later.
“We don’t really foresee us using that full contingency amount, but it’s just there in case of us needing it,” Myers-Beman said before the meeting, adding the utility would borrow as much as it actually needs once project contracts are completed in June.
Plans are for the utility to pay off that loan and all others through revenues from its fiber-optic network, Myers-Beman said earlier.
Part of the USDA loan will finance $3,303,361 to build the network’s first phases, which runs past around 3,200 businesses, according to TCL&P figures and previous reporting.
It could take up to $21,395,639 more to build the network through the rest of the utility’s service area, TCL&P figures show — reaching another roughly 7,900 customers, as previously reported.
Add to that another $3,501,000 to connect customers to the network, which the city agreed in April 2022 to borrow by selling its own municipal bonds.
The need to borrow more money raised alarm for Barb Willing, a longtime skeptic of the project. She said she doubted the $10 million was the “end of the bucket,” and argued that borrowing for the project for 35 years violated city charter. Commissioners should put it to a public vote, she said.
“That way we’re going to give you all the money you want and you won’t lose the city charter and we can bifurcate the electric company from fiber,” she said. “Then we won’t have to have the electric company go down when the fiber does.”
Giving notice on Monday started a 45-day clock for city residents to petition to force the up to $10-million bond issue to the ballot, said Thomas Colis, bond counsel with Miller Canfield.
Bill Twietmeyer — formerly the city treasurer — said the financial impact to TCL&P ratepayers if the fiber-optic network is a financial failure is one question city leaders should ask, especially as customers have signed up at lower rates than previous studies showed as necessary for the network to break even.
“As city commissioners you need to know the risks you’re taking, and city residents need to know that, too,” he said.
Myers-Beman replied the utility anticipates a good take rate based on what it saw in the second half of the first phase, which had a nearly 70 percent sign-up rate one year after construction. Plus, the utility can market the network’s broadband internet service once it finalizes the contracts.
Should the fiber-optic network fail financially, something Myers-Beman said the utility “100 percent” believes to be unlikely, electric customers could have to pay 4.5 percent more to cover the debt from building it out.
Commissioner Tim Werner, who also serves on the TCL&P board, said the network is more than just high-speed internet. It’ll double as a “smart grid” network that could help the city reach its clean energy and conservation goals — such grids are capable of monitoring real-time consumption, generation and more, as previously reported.
TCL&P Executive Director Brandie Ekren echoed this, noting the broadband side allows the utility to make money off that smart grid.
“Understand that TCL&P fiber is really revenue diversification for something we have to invest in anyway in order to be a sustainable utility,” she said.
Twietmeyer also questioned if the wait from April 2022 to now led to higher interest rates on the USDA loan, as well as how the city would seek the best interest on the up to $10-million additional loan.
Documents show interest on the USDA loan was 2.18 percent in April 2022, while Myers-Beman said interest is 3.77 percent.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe, also a TCL&P board member, said that increase and the rise in costs isn’t because of city inaction.
“We literally have been waiting this long for the USDA to give us our finances,” she said.
Shamroe said she also believed customer sign-up rates will be better for the second phase, noting the first phase’s construction coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic and there are waitlists of residents wanting to connect to the second phase.
It’s a project TCL&P has been discussing for seven years or longer, and one it didn’t enter into lightly, she said. But any apparent urge to keep the project moving along shouldn’t be taken as signs of “subterfuge.”
“This is huge for us for the security and for the ability to operate decades into the future,” she said.
