TRAVERSE CITY — Imagine getting a message from your power company on a hot summer day asking, can we turn your air conditioning off or down for a bit?
Those 95-degree days are what Jamie Leonard, a research and program analyst for NextEnergy, called the classic peak energy use scenario. Demand response would curb that peak by toggling off the most power-hungry appliances for participating customers for a short window — say, 15 minutes on, 15 off for air conditioners, short enough that people shouldn’t notice, he said.
“If you consider a neighborhood of 100 people, instead of having them all having their air blasting at the same time, you have 50 on, 50 off,” he said.
Traverse City Light & Power could join utilities like DTE that use this method to curb peak power demand, utility Executive Director Brandie Ekren said. She and Leonard spoke at an open house Tuesday where they and a handful of consultants heard input and fielded questions on the utility’s in-the-works climate action plan.
The city-owned utility already has a pilot time-of-use program, where customers pay less to use power during off-peak hours, Ekren said.
Nudging people to use power during lower use hours, like charging an electric vehicle, is one aspect of demand response, Leonard said.
But customers could be wary of giving the utility control of their thermostat or other power use, said Patrice McFarlin with energy efficiency implementation company SEEL. She recalled the Detroit-based company’s own experience in helping a utility implement a demand response program. Small businesses were particularly concerned about being able to stay open.
Being a voluntary program where participants can override any shut-downs makes it easier to accept, McFarlin said.
“So it is a good end use for the customer but I think just the idea of what it means makes it a little more complicated for customers to want to sign up,” she said.
Suzannah Tobin, of Traverse City, said she thinks the utility would have to clearly spell out the link between shutting down appliances and saving on power costs.
Woody Smith, Tobin’s husband, agreed.
“If I know that I’ve got a choice, the rates are gonna go here if I don’t do anything and now you’re providing me a way to avoid that, then all the sudden it’s like hey, you’re doing me a favor,” he said.
Demand response like throttling thermostats and sending customers price signals to avoid peak usage and rates is something the utility is seriously considering, Ekren said. But it would be some time before the utility could roll it out, should its board of directors choose so. First, the utility must complete the climate action plan — set for mid-2023, as previously reported. Then it’ll update its strategic plan.
Curbing peak energy use could make the utility less reliant on peaking plants, which fire up during demand spikes, TCL&P board Chairperson Paul Heiberger said. They often provide the costliest power, and sometimes the dirtiest.
It’s just one aspect of cutting the utility’s carbon footprint, and on Tuesday people had a chance to ask about two more concepts: reducing energy waste and electrifying their homes and vehicles.
Waste reduction is the first step, making others like installing renewable energy and switching to electric appliances easier and more affordable, said Brandon Kawalec, program manager for Michigan Energy Options. While TCL&P has some incentives already for switching to energy-efficient appliances, the utility wants to do more.
“That’s why we’re here, we want to hear from customers what they have not upgraded in their homes yet and what they would like to see the opportunity on all aspects of the electric side of your home to offer more rebates,” he said.
Electrification means replacing anything fossil-fueled — cars and trucks for transportation, appliances for homes and buildings — with something that uses electricity to do the same job, said Douglas Jester, 5 Lakes Energy’s managing partner. About 20 percent of carbon emissions in the U.S. come from heating, and about 40 percent comes from vehicles.
“So really there’s no way to decarbonize without electrifying both of those things,” he said.
There are some challenges, Jester said. While it’s often more cost-effective to use electricity instead of propane, it’s more of a “close call” when switching from natural gas. The company wants to create a plan for TCL&P to help customers bridge the gap.
Electric cars have their own challenges, too, said 5 Lakes Energy consultant Eli Gold. Their cost of ownership is lower but the up-front investment is high. Plus, more electric cars means more power usage, so the company is modeling how quickly TCL&P customers could adopt them.
Tobin said she was interested to hear about how she and Smith could use a whole-home dehumidifier instead of an air conditioner.
“I feel like the people I spoke with today made it all seem very exciting and accessible, and the future in a way that wasn’t pie-in-the-sky but almost felt like, oh my gosh, what are we waiting for,” she said.
Ekren said she thought the open house went well, and found it exciting to hear so many people open to their utility exploring new things. Next time she’ll encourage people to engage more with the consultants, she said. And she expects more to attend — around 40 filled out registration cards, although more may have attended, said utility controller Karla Myers Beman.
Sarna Salzman, executive director of ecology, education and design-focused nonprofit SEEDS, said she enjoyed the open house and thinks the climate action planning process is taking a holistic perspective. But plans are only as good as how they’re implemented.
“I want to see smart planning and smart follow-through,” she said.
The next open house is Nov. 16, according to the utility.
