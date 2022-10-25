TRAVERSE CITY — How Traverse City Light & Power should respond to climate change and shrink its carbon footprint is the subject of an upcoming open house.
Representatives from the city-owned utility will be at Traverse Area District Library, 610 Woodmere Ave., 4-6 p.m. Tuesday. Contractor 5 Lakes Energy, which is creating a climate action plan for TCL&P, will have people there too, according to a release.
It’s the first of four open houses to educate people about clean energy and get feedback, with Tuesday’s to focus on three topics: reducing energy waste, demand response and electrification.
Demand response isn’t new, nor is TCL&P alone in considering it — DTE already has a voluntary program where the utility occasionally tweaks the air conditioning for those with internet-connected thermostats and advanced metering, according to the utility.
The open house is free but the utility asks that attendees register online at www.tclpcap.org. Those who come can enter to win an e-bike, up to four entries for attending all four open houses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.