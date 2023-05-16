TRAVERSE CITY — The city will not renew a contract with Cherry Capital Airport to provide aircraft rescues and firefighting services.
“The airport has been experiencing continued growth and has been seeking additional services from public and private sources," Interim City Manager Nate Geinzer said in a statement. "At this time, the city needs to refocus efforts to maintain a high level of services to our residents, businesses, and visitors. As long-standing partners, we intend to continue our strong relationship by working together to support the transition."
The agreement previously provided onsite firefighters from the Traverse City Fire Department to fulfill the airport's Federal Aviation Administration required standby aircraft rescue firefighting services.
With the dissolution of the agreement, the airport will be required to meet these FAA regulations independently, Fire Chief Jim Tuller said in a release. This situation is not atypical for Cherry Capital.
"The Traverse City Fire Department has serviced the airport since its inception. We will always respond to emergencies at the airport," he said. "However, due to staffing resources and the growing needs of our community, we need our public safety professionals to be focused on our community and available to respond to its service needs."
When the agreement ends, there will no longer be a firefighter from TCFD at the airport 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
This decision comes less than one week after the airport hosted an annual training for members of TCFD to meet its FAA compliance.
