TRAVERSE CITY — Bowing to the pleas of neighborhood residents and preservationists, Traverse City Area Public Schools trustees voted unanimously Monday night to prevent the Tompkins Boardman Administration Building from being razed. Instead, they will begin negotiations with a local architect and builder who have pledged to reconfigure the building into residential units.
In a 6-0 vote with board President Scott Newman-Bale absent, trustees turned down a $1.2 million offer from Keel Capital in favor of a $750,000 11th-hour offer from local developers Ken Richmond and Eric Gerstner, who are doing business as Boardman Building LLC. Both men, who spoke during public comment, said they have extensive experience in preserving architecturally important buildings.
“We’re not developers who are trying to make the most money,” Gerstner said.
Keel Capital’s offer — which was $450,000 more than the Richmond/Gerstner team offered — was contingent on being able to obtain zoning approval from the city to raze the administration building at 412 Webster St. and convert it into a combination of 26 townhomes and cottage homes. In the event that Keel principals Will Bartlett and Tom O’Hare were unable to get the project rezoned by March 31, 2024, TCAPS Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Christine Thomas-Hill told trustees, Keel’s offer would drop to $800,000, nearly matching the offer from Boardman Building LLC.
Some residents who spoke during public comment said Keel would be unable to get the project rezoned by the March 2024 deadline, with one resident saying he could ensure that would be the case because he was prepared to initiate litigation.
Trustees said they were torn by their desire to accept Keel’s offer to help offset the estimated $1.1 million it will cost to relocate personnel and services once the building has been vacated, and a competing desire to preserve a 100-year-old building that is beloved by residents of the neighborhood. Richmond and Gerstner have proposed to rehab the building into 18 housing units.
TCAPS board member Holly T. Bird, after telling the gallery that “nobody in my family thinks this is the most beautiful building in the world,” ultimately made the motion to turn down Keel’s offer and begin negotiations with Boardman Building LLC. The board voted after trustees took the unusual step of interrupting their discussion and allowing a second public-comment period.
Board members did not vote on whether to sell Bertha Vos Elementary School to Acme Township after Superintendent John VanWagoner told them the proposed sale for $600,000 was at a standstill because township trustees are still evaluating the cost of adding a new roof and boiler to the building. The school has been closed since 2016 and is being used by the district for storage.
