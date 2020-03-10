Leadership Profile of the New Superintendent of the Traverse City Area Public Schools

After seeking input from community members, parents, board members, administrators, teachers, support staff and students, the Traverse City Area Public Schools seek a person who meets superintendent certification, has experience as a teacher and administrator with preferred experience in central office or as a superintendent in a medium to large district, has shown demonstrated success in understanding educational research and emerging best practices and can implement strategies to continually improve student achievement.

This experienced educator will be a proven collaborator with the Board, administrators, teachers, support staff, students, parents and community including business leaders, civic and governmental leaders as well as nonprofit partners. This new superintendent will accomplish this by fostering a positive, professional climate of mutual trust and respect among the Board, staff, students and community.

This professional is a people person who builds relationships on trust, listening, openness, a vision for the future and a focus on student needs.

Knowledge of finances, holding people accountable and being accountable are important traits.

This outstanding leader will have excellent communication skills, be open to criticism, be calm under pressure, be able to have ”crucial conversations”, enjoy a sense of humor and be transparent. This “supporter of public education” will be a problem solver, systems thinker and will meet with civic, governmental leaders including educators to promote TCAPS and surrounding public schools in order to promote high expectations for all students.

Finally, this leader will be honest, have integrity, be approachable, visible in the schools and community and have high energy.

(Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates) and the board intend to meet the challenge of finding an individual who possesses most of the skills and character traits required to meet the needs of the district. The search team will seek a new superintendent who can work with the TCAPS board to provide the leadership needed to continue to raise academic standards and student performance, while meeting the unique needs of each of its schools and communities.