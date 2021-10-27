TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools is gifting 130 acres of green space behind Blair Elementary School to Blair Township.
The TCAPS Board of Education unanimously voted to transfer the land behind the school to the township after reviewing the town’s plans for the land on Monday.
Blair Township plans to add a new fire hall, TART trails and outdoor recreation areas to the green space.
“We envision preserving most of this land as open space and just be able to provide some new recreational opportunities out here in Blair Township, to not only our community but surrounding people,” said Blair Township Supervisor Nicole Blonshine, who spearheaded this project.
Blair Township paid $500 to TCAPS to cover the district’s legal and recording fees, as per the board’s request. TCAPS will also keep 80 acres of the undeveloped land in case the district wants to build a new high school on that property in the future.
Blair Elementary School sits on more than 200 acres of land, which was given to TCAPS by the Oleson family for educational purposes. For years, the back half of land went unused, so when the idea arose to re-purpose the land and give it to Blair Township, the Oleson family approved.
“The Oleson family was totally supportive,” TCAPS Assistant Superintendent Christine Thomas-Hill said. “They just wanted the property to be used for the benefit of the community.”
Blonshine first had a vision for this land in 2019, she said. She shared her ideas with Thomas-Hill, the Oleson family, Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation (TART) Trails CEO Julie Clark and Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy Executive Director Glen Chown.
“Nicole Blonshine has a lot of ideas,” Thomas-Hill said. “She’s really vested in her community.”
The plans for the space have yet to be finalized, but Blonshine said now that the transfer is official, the township will begin solidifying the proposed trail systems, writing grants and continuing to hold meetings with TART and the conservancy.
Chown said the conservancy will offer technical assistance and help with fundraising, planning, locating grant dollars and putting together grant requests.
“The conservancy is pleased that TCAPS, Blair Township and the Olesons were able to work together to reach some shared goals for the property and goals that will really benefit the community in the future,” Chown said.
TART Trails will help in the planning and development of the trails. For TART, the township’s plans support both their long-term and immediate goals, Clark said.
“We think this is a great example of furthering our mission because it can make immediate connections to providing some great outdoor space to neighboring communities, as well as long-term goals that we have to connect communities of Blair and Grawn, Interlochen, Thompsonville and Traverse City,” Clark said.
The trails on this land would most likely connect the nearby neighborhood to other parks or trails, such as the Boardman River Trail, Clark said.
Aside from being next to an elementary school, many houses abut the acreage as well. Blonshine said she is hopeful students will be able to use the trails to get to school safely and the neighborhood will enjoy the green space.
“It’ll be their property, it’ll be their little slice of heaven, never to be developed and only to be for recreational and educational purposes,” Blonshine said.
Blonshine said the project with this parcel of land also aligns with the township’s master plan, which prioritizes the preservation of open space and the expansion of interconnected, non-motorized trail systems.
The transfer of the land is official with the TCAPS board of education’s vote; the land just has to be split into two parcels and the new deed has to be recorded with the township.
The township already performed the necessary surveys and developed their own digital architectural renderings and plans for future development. Blonshine said she is hopeful they can “break ground” next summer.
“It’s just been great working with these other entities and their support to Blair Township, supporting the vision and supporting our master plan and our parks and rec. plan,” Blonshire said. “This is truly a gift, and I’m really grateful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.