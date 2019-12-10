TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Trustees will hold a workshop next week to begin the process of hiring a new superintendent.
The workshop will be put on by the Michigan Association of School Boards and will be held as part of the district’s regular work session meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the district’s administration center at 412 Webster St.
Board President Sue Kelly said when the last search was initiated about a year ago, a task force was set to find a replacement for former Superintendent Paul Soma, who in December 2018 announced he would retire at the end of the school year.
The board did its own search, Kelly said.
“We need to decide whether we’re going to do that or if we’re going to use a search firm,” Kelly said.
Soma’s replacement, former Superintendent Ann Cardon, left the district Oct. 17 after less than three months on the job with no reason given by Cardon or by the district. A six-page letter apparently detailing a complaint made against Cardon has been withheld by the district, which denied a Freedom of Information Act request from the Record-Eagle for the document.
An attorney for the Record-Eagle has threatened litigation if the letter is not turned over.
Cardon signed a mutual separation agreement with the district that gives her $180,000 in severance pay.
In the meantime, the board approved a raise for interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka, who will receive $1,141 per day, which is equal to what Cardon was paid.
The increase — approved on a vote of 6-0 — will go into effect Jan. 1. Until then Pavelka is being paid $729 per day. Trustee Jane Klegman was absent.
By law, superintendents are to be evaluated annually. Pavelka asked for feedback, Kelly said, but because he has only been on the job for 60 days the board skipped a “full-blown” evaluation.
“But I feel compelled to abide by state law,” Kelly said.
Instead, each board member gave a short assessment on Pavelka’s performance, with all of them positive.
“I’m very impressed with his willingness to hit the ground running as fast as he can,” said Trustee Erica Moon Mohr.
Treasurer Matt Anderson called Pavelka “professional and hardworking,” while Trustee Jeffrey Leonhardt said the community respects him, adding that he worries about “burnout” because of the number of hours Pavelka spends on the job.
The board also went over a couple of the district’s goals as part of Pavelka’s assessment, including student achievement and the district’s Capital Improvement Plan, especially as it relates to the construction of a Montessori building, which was put on hold in September. The build is being financed by a $107 million tax proposal passed by voters in August 2018.
In other business trustees approved a revision to a policy regarding board vacancies, adding a provision that a board committee can review and recommend applicants to be interviewed by the full board.
The move was prompted by the nine applicants who were interviewed to replace Doris Ellery, who resigned in September. Ben McGuire was chosen to fill the seat.
“You can really cull out a few so the entire board doesn’t have to look at all of them,” Kelly said.
A clarification was also added to the policy, that qualified candidates will be interviewed in open session. The recent interviews were done in an open meeting, but the board was criticized for not live-streaming the interviews.
It is the same process that was used when superintendent candidates were interviewed in May and when board candidates were interviewed in July 2018, Kelly said.
“We recorded it, but we did not stream it live until after the meeting,” Kelly said.
That was to avoid the possibility of those who were interviewed later watching the interviews, in which all candidates are asked the same questions.
“It could easily give later candidates an advantage,” Kelly said.
