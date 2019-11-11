TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education will receive three appeals regarding recent denials and redactions of information requested through the Freedom of Information Act.
The Record-Eagle submitted the appeals via email Wednesday to TCAPS Board President Sue Kelly, which Kelly confirmed Thursday she received. District policy says appeals are not received by the district “until the first regularly scheduled board meeting after the appeal is submitted.” The board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
TCAPS Executive Director of Communications Christine Guitar said in her response for a copy of the complaint letter regarding former TCAPS Superintendent Ann Cardon that the request was denied per Section 13(1)(d) of the FOIA — records or information specifically described and exempted from disclosure by statute — and Section 7(2) of the Open Meetings Act. No statute was cited, however, and Jennifer Dukarski, Michigan Press Association deputy general counsel, said Section 7(2) of the OMA applies only to the meeting minutes of a closed session.
“That only says that the minutes shall not be available. Only the minutes,” Dukarski said. “There’s no reason why things distributed should be protected. If there was something else distributed at that meeting, the minutes exemption does not protect that.”
In a separate request seeking Cardon’s personnel file, including any complaints, Guitar cited Section 5(5)(b) of the FOIA in her denial, stating that “no public records exist as of November 1, 2019, under the name(s) set forth in your request, nor under another name reasonable known to the district.” That response seems to conflict with the request asking specifically for the letter and that a “letter … regarding a complaint” against Cardon constitutes another name reasonably known to the district.
“It doesn’t have to match exactly,” Dukarski said. “That is an absolutely reasonable approach to take. We know this exists. You failed to disclose it. What’s the deal?”
The same request also sought communications between TCAPS trustees and executive team members regar- ding Cardon’s performance.
Portions of those communications were redacted without reason, which Dukarski call “pretty egregious.”
“It’s a pretty easy appeal. That doesn’t even need any legal theory,” she said.
The final appeal is in regard to redactions in communications between Cardon and Kelly that were cited using attorney-client privilege. Dukarski referenced three separate court case decisions that define attorney-client privilege as communication with an attorney involved — not communication between two public figures about information discussed with an attorney.
“If they’re just sitting there back and forth discussing the opinion of an attorney in text messages outside of a meeting, I can’t see how that would be protected,” she said.
Guitar said the redactions were made under advice of district legal counsel.
“There are going to be pieces and holes like this just because it is what it is,” Guitar said. “The attorney said, ‘That’s redactable, so redact the whole thing.’ So we did.”
Trustees must take some action on the appeal within 10 business days of receiving the appeal.
The board can either reverse the denial, issue written notice upholding the denial, reverse the denial in part and issue written notice upholding the denial in part, or the board can submit a written notice extending the time for response by not more than 10 business days. The latest the board could act on the appeals is Dec. 9.
If the board denies the appeals in full or in part, the Record-Eagle has the option to seek judicial review through civil action in the 13th Circuit Court.
