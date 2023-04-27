TRAVERSE CITY — Community members will be able to weigh in next week as Traverse City Area Public Schools begins planning for a possible bond proposal next year.
The public forums will occur Monday and Tuesday, at various times depending on location. There, the district and its contractors will gauge public interest and priorities before potentially asking voters to maintain their 3.1 mill capital bond in 2024. That bond re-approval could be essential in addressing the infrastructural needs at several area schools.
With a district as large as TCAPS, improvements often have to be taken in small chunks, said Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner.
At this point, most of the area’s elementary schools have had recent improvements, but others are aging and in need of imminent repairs, he said.
Central Grade School, at more than 100 years old, has been a common focus, and Central High School also is time-worn, compared to the newer West High School.
“Really taking a look at those facilities, especially from a safety and security standpoint, I think is going to be important,” VanWagoner said. “What does the community want with those facilities? What is the expectation?”
But another big focus is the changing population density of some parts of the region.
In neighborhoods seeing rapid growth, officials may need to consider building additions to local schools to accommodate future influxes in enrollment, VanWagoner said.
District officials also are interested in looking into HVAC system upgrades at all schools to improve air quality, he said.
The board of education hired architecture, engineering and construction firms Diekema Hamann and Miller-Davis to begin pre-planning work for the possible bond renewal, including assessments of all of the district’s facilities, which are currently being completed.
Contractors will lead the informational sessions next week, which should be a somewhat informal forum for people to offer suggestions and ask questions, VanWagoner said.
The district also will collect input via an online survey at tcaps.net/about/bond. The survey will remain open until May 19.
From there, school board members will sift through public comments and the contractors’ facility assessments to begin making a decision about how to proceed with a bond proposal.
“I think that every opportunity should be made to hear what our taxpayers, our parents, our students, our staff — what everybody thinks,” VanWagoner said. “I think we have an obligation as a school district.
“And I know our school board feels strongly that they want to make sure those people have that opportunity.”
