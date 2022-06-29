TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education gave their administration the go-ahead to hire a school safety liaison.
At Monday’s board of education meeting, TCAPS trustees voted 6-0 — with Trustee Erica Moon Mohr absent — to authorize Superintendent John VanWagoner to hire a school safety liaison. The vote came after the trustees voted to approve the district’s $120 million budget, which will likely be amended in the coming weeks as the state legislature approves its own budget for Michigan public schools.
In the past, TCAPS had grant-funded school resource officers, but the funding for those positions eventually dried up. Following recent board discussions regarding school safety, VanWagoner came to the board on Monday asking that the trustees authorize his administration to hire a school safety liaison for the district, and he outlined what the position would entail.
The officer would be a TCAPS employee and assist the school with running and planning safety drills on campus, act as a liaison between the schools and community law enforcement and emergency management, assess the safety of the schools in the district and represent TCAPS on community security task forces and at community meetings about security.
VanWagoner expressed an urgency for hiring someone for this position soon. He said he would like if the administration could bring a recommendation for hire to the board’s next meeting in early July.
There are some people in the community that VanWagoner said would work as candidates for the position, including recently retired law enforcement officials, who would go through a full vetting process by the school, VanWagoner said.
Depending on the pool of applicants interested in the position and their available hours, VanWagoner said the position could be part or full-time, or even two people working part-time. He said he would like to give the administration options in case they run into obstacles when hiring.
“It’s hard right now for them to find law enforcement officials, so a retired one unfortunately may be just as hard,” VanWagoner said. “I don’t know, but we’re not going to know until we go out and try.”
In March, VanWagoner wrote a letter, co-signed by Traverse City Chief of Police Jeffrey J. O’Brien and Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley, asking the state legislature to allocate additional funding for SROs in its annual appropriations bill so as to make the available funding non-competitive and available to all secondary schools in the state.
That request did not result in any changes in state law or reallocations of state funding or grants for schools in the past three months.
Recently, the tasks associated with school safety are spread out between several TCAPS employees, VanWagoner said. With several people working on the security of the schools, the process and understanding of that is not cohesive and could lead to mistakes “we can’t have,” VanWagoner said.
“With all the situations that we’ve had, I feel it is necessary to bring somebody in,” VanWagoner said.
In the two weeks following the fatal shooting at Oxford High School that left four students dead, TCAPS students and staff dealt with their own share of “copycat” threats, which included online messages and written notes that warned students not to attend school and threatened communities within the school.
The discussion from the trustees about the school liaison officer was brief before the vote.
Trustees Flournoy Humphreys and Matthew Anderson both said it was a good idea.
Board Secretary Josey Ballenger asked a few questions about the details of the position.
Board President Scott Newman-Bale suggested the administration consider changing the title to more accurately reflect the requirements of the position, like substituting the word “liaison” for “coordinator.”
Only two people spoke during public comment after the vote on the school safety liaison and the approval of the budget and applauded the board’s focus on school safety.
The administration should hire someone for this position who has a commitment to implicit bias training and understands the complex relationship law enforcement has with historically marginalized communities, said Rev. Wendy von Courter, a Northern Michigan E3 councilmember.
Northern Michigan E3, the local anti-racism task force, released a statement on the new position with questions regarding how mental health services will be prioritized in the future, whether or not the officer will be armed, what kinds of mediation or de-escalation training the officer will have and what kind of relationship the officer will have with local mental health professionals, the community, TCAPS staff, TCAPS trustees and local law enforcement.
“E3 Applauds TCAPS commitment to student safety but calls upon them to move forward rooted in their resolution to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging,” the statement read. “We urge TCAPS to select a candidate who has had anti-bias training, understands that ‘safety’ may be different for BIPOC and other historically marginalized students, is able to articulate the complexity of relationship between those students and law enforcement, and ready to act accordingly.”
At the last board meeting on June 13, several community members spoke about school safety and urged TCAPS administrators and trustees to do everything within their power to ensure the safety of their students. The meeting came a few weeks after the fatal shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which a gunman killed 19 kids and two teachers.
Jay Berger, a father of former TCAPS students, praised the board’s swift reaction to public concerns about school safety on Monday.
Berger attended the board’s previous meeting and asked that they focus intently on school safety and consider delaying the start of school if no changes can be made before September.
“I just applaud you for the action you’re taking,” Berger said. “It needs to stay with the pedal on the gas.”
The TCAPS board of education plans to continue their ongoing conversation about school safety at a July 14 study session. VanWagoner said he plans to have a school safety consultant present at that meeting.
