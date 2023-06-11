TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education on Monday will review possible changes to its sexual education curriculum, including information on fertility awareness.
These proposed curriculum changes are recommended by the district’s sex education advisory board, which is required by the state to meet at least once every two years to discuss program goals.
The fertility awareness proposition would be added to the current contraception curriculum. Fertility awareness methods, sometimes called natural family planning or the rhythm method, help track menstrual cycles so women can take additional measures to avoid unwanted pregnancy.
The current contraception curriculum discusses various birth control methods, including abstinence, barrier methods, long-term hormonal methods, intrauterine device methods, and Plan B.
The board also is looking at a small number of changes to a section of the curriculum covering “sex and the law.” This includes definitions and educational information concerning various forms of sexual abuse.
Curriculum resources have always been transparent for the public, and the district’s sex ed committee garners strong parental involvement, said Superintendent Dr. John VanWagoner.
The proposed changes are available in the meeting packet for Monday’s board meeting, which can be found at: https://www.tcaps.net/about/board/full-board-documents/.
VanWagoner said that proposed changes are fairly routine and standard, keeping in accordance with state law.
Last year, the board approved recommendations to add curriculum sections on strengthening sex refusal skills, defining various forms of sexual activity and how to discern between healthy and unhealthy relationships.
All Michigan districts are required by law to hold two public hearings concerning sex education curriculum changes before implementing new proposals.
Sex education materials and methods of instruction are reviewed by the district’s Sex Education Advisory Board, which approved the pending revisions to the curriculum during the 2022-2023 school year.
The second public hearing is scheduled for July 10. Interested parents and guardians are encouraged to attend both meetings. Sex education is an encouraged elective and not required for graduation.
