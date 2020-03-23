TRAVERSE CITY — Schools will stay closed until at least April 13 under the governor’s latest mandate — and it leaves parents, teachers and administrators with plenty of questions and few answers.
A Traverse City Area Public Schools release aimed at parents and staffers offered some light on the district’s plans Monday, including a guarantee that meal distribution will continue through spring break and the next few weeks of shutdown. Extended dates include March 30 and April 1, 3, 6, 8 and 10. Children under 18 can pick up extra meals for the days those centers are closed.
Meals can be picked up at Blair Elementary, Long Lake Elementary, Traverse Heights Elementary and Traverse City East Middle School between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The district is also implementing new learning opportunities to fill education gaps through the next several weeks, according to the release. Specifics will be sent to parents, and TCAPS Montessori and Traverse City High School students should watch for updates from their schools.
Online and other school programs are optional during the closure. Still, students “are encouraged to do as much learning as possible to keep their minds sharp and ready to learn when school resumes.”
According to the release, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state’s Department of Education are drafting further guidance for Michigan’s schools, and the governor has already indicated that high school seniors will graduate as planned.
The district website touts a form for students to request a laptop or tablet, and they can also call 231-933-3325 with any questions.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.