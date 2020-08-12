TRAVERSE CITY — There was no case of the Mondays for those waiting on word about a recently eliminated free preschool program in Grand Traverse County.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner announced Monday a partnership with the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District to offer up to seven classrooms to run the Great Start Readiness Program, a free preschool service to lower-income families and at-risk children.
TCAPS likely will run and staff three GSRP classrooms, while TBAISD officials could run up to four. Yvonne Donohoe McCool, TBAISD director of early childhood education, said the process to determine the number of state-allocated slots available to TCAPS and TBAISD begins Wednesday.
“It’s a good day,” Donohoe McCool said.
Former TCAPS Interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka axed the program in June, citing the district would lose $125,000 if TCAPS continued to run the program. He called it “one of the toughest decisions” he ever made in his career. Board-approved layoffs of five GSRP staff members followed the program’s elimination.
Both the move and Pavelka’s explanation drew ire and confusion from the public — especially those who relied on the program in the past, those who would rely on it in the future as well as GSRP advocates and staff that ran area programs.
People questioned how the $125,000 savings to the district would put a dent in the $5 million to $7 million state-funding shortfall TCAPS was predicted to face. Significant cuts in state school aid are expected in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some wondered why TCAPS officials would not seek grants or turn to the community for help and ask for donations to cover the loss, which represented just .1 percent of the district’s annual operating budget.
Dana Tuller is a parent of five. She questioned why the decision to eliminate the program ever had to be made. Going to the community should have been the first thing the district did, Tuller said. Because TCAPS officials did not, the decision turned ripples into tidal waves that sent uncertainty crashing on families and staff.
“Unfortunately we have a board that doesn’t like to communicate with the community about what they do,” Tuller said. “It was absolutely crazy.”
As it turns out, going to the community with its hand out was the best option for TCAPS.
The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation in partnership with the area’s Rotary Charities pledged and donated $70,000 to keep the program afloat at TCAPS for the coming school year. Three of the teachers laid off and other classroom aides will be recalled to their positions if they have not found employment elsewhere, VanWagoner said.
Donohoe McCool said she felt a “deep sense of gratitude” toward the donor community that helped relieve the “fiscal burden” TCAPS would have faced.
“It’s easy to rally around kids and families,” she said. “These are young children in our community during the most critical years of development.”
The partnership with TBAISD, however, is just a one-year fix.
VanWagoner said they are continuing to work to find a “sustained solution moving forward.”
“I just can’t say how thankful we are to be able to, for another year, provide vital early childhood programming here in our community,” he said.
Missy Smith, parent liaison for the Great Start Collaborative in Traverse City, was thrilled by the news. Although it is not a forever solution, she said, the one year will give TCAPS and TBAISD officials the “time needed to create a sustainable, long-term solution.”
The ordeal was an emotional one for Smith and the families she serves.
“There’s this huge collective sigh of relief,” Smith said. “It’s a powerful example of how parent voices rising up can really be met with community action, meet the needs of families and children and make change.”
While some celebrate, others worry about what GSRP services will be under restrictions set in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cammra Nolff, a parent of three who has used GSRP in the past and planned to do so in the future, has a difficult time imagining that the program will be effective if children are at home.
Nolff’s son, Oliver, was in kindergarten last year, and she said the virtual learning “just did not work.”
Nolff does not like to look at GSRP as daycare, but she understands the reality that the service doubles as early childhood education and a place to put children while parents are at work.
“What kind of things are they going to implement for GSRP — they’re 4 year olds — and have it work out successfully,” she said. “There is still a lot we don’t know yet.”
VanWagoner and others with both TCAPS and TBAISD hope to have answers as school approaches.
“We’ve got time to flesh out these details,” VanWagoner said. “We’re all working to get there.”
