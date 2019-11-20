TRAVERSE CITY — The first of what could be several community forums regarding the controversy surrounding Traverse City Area Public Schools will feature interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka.
The TCAPS Transparency group is hosting the event from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in room SH109 at Northwestern Michigan College’s Scholars Hall, next to the Dennos Museum Center. Pavelka, TCAPS’ top administrator, is scheduled to be the special guest.
Seating is limited, and those interested in attending are encouraged to request free tickets at https://tcapstransparency.eventbrite.com.
“I’m going to listen as much as I talk,” Pavelka said. “Communication is the key to any relationship. I believe this will be a positive that helps us move on.”
Pavelka said he plans to make a presentation and then take questions from others on the panel as well as community members in attendance.
“I’m positive this will help,” he said. “Anytime there’s a problem, sometimes people look for that silver bullet to be the solution — and it’s not there. This takes time and an awful lot of communication and discussion. Hopefully, we move forward together.”
Justin Van Rheenen, forerunner of TCAPS Transparency, said this is an opportunity for many in the community to get to know Pavelka, who was named to the interim post after Ann Cardon resigned her superintendency under a cloud of confusion after less than 80 days on the job.
“Everyone is still looking for answers,” Van Rheenen said. “There’s non-answers. It’s not so much a lack of answers. It’s just non-answers. The same rhetoric over and over and over again. There’s nothing new to add to the conversation.”
Members of TCAPS Transparency have been vocal in their disapproval of how certain trustees handled the events leading up to Cardon’s departure, and many are calling for the resignations of board President Sue Kelly, Vice President Jeff Leonhardt, Treasurer Matt Anderson, Secretary Pam Forton and trustee Jane Klegman. The group also is behind a recall effort of Kelly, Forton and Anderson.
“The board of trustees thinks things will just go away if they say it enough and people will just accept it and move on,” Van Rheenen said. “The community is not accepting that answer from them right now.”
The forum is scheduled to address who Pavelka is, what happened to Cardon, equitable school funding and the School Finance Resource Collaborative as well as TCAPS’ use of the Blueprint and what the future of the district should look like.
“We want to have these open conversations, because we are about transparency,” Van Rheenen said. “The easiest way of being about transparency and getting to the heart of things is making sure that we actually allow the voices to have a voice.”
Kelly said she has not been invited to the forum nor does she plan to go. She did, however, say she has “100 percent confidence in (Pavelka’s) openness and his honesty as far as a path and direction of TCAPS goes — both in the past and in the future.”
“We have business to do,” Kelly said. “The buses have been running. The teachers have been teaching. The kids have been doing a great job. From a governance standpoint, we’ve had some things come up that we didn’t expect, and we certainly handled them to the best of our ability.”
Van Rheenen said the goal — if this forum is successful — is to have more in the future, which might include current TCAPS board trustees.
“I would love to see us have school board members come and just do a panel with us,” Van Rheenen said. “That’s our scope right now, but if we get no’s from all of them, then we can move on from there.”
