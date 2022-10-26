TRAVERSE CITY — Parents of Traverse City Area Public Schools students have until Friday at 5 p.m. to apply to review materials when formal complaints are made.
Formal complaints against media center materials are very uncommon at TCAPS, Superintendent John VanWagoner said. When they do arise, the superintendent or a designee, two parents, two teachers, a library media specialist and the building principal meet to read the material, consider its contents and make a recommendation to the board about whether or not the reading material should remain in the schools or be banned, he said.
Two parent volunteers will be chosen at random to serve on this committee when a formal complaint arises, as per the school’s long-held policy around controversial materials.
In 2012, the TCAPS school board voted against a recommendation to remove the memoir “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls. It was challenged because of its references to child molestation, sex and violence, according to reporting by the Record-Eagle.
Then in 2014, the TCAPS school board voted against two more formal requests to remove the play “Sweeney Todd” by Hugh Wheeler and the novel “The Jester” by James Patterson, according to reporting by the Record-Eagle. “Sweeney Todd” was challenged for its gore and references to cannibalism, while “The Jester” was challenged because of its sexual references.
And, over the summer, the book “Gender Queer: A Memoir”, a graphic memoir by Maia Kobabe that that depicts Kobabe’s exploration of gender identity and sexuality, received a formal complaint as well. According to the American Library Association, “Gender Queer” was the most challenged book of 2021.
The committee recommended “Gender Queer” remain available to students, but the board has yet to place it on their agenda for an upcoming meeting. There is currently one copy of “Gender Queer” at Traverse City Central High School, said Ginger Smith, TCAPS communications director.
As of Tuesday morning, TCAPS has received 26 letters of intent from parents interested in the volunteer positions, Smith said.
The applicants will remain on a list of willing parent volunteers, and will be contacted if their help is needed to sit on a committee when and if a formal complaint arises, VanWagoner said.
According to the ALA, the number of challenged books has been rising in recent years. In 2020, the ALA documented 273 challenged books, and in 2021, the organization documented 1,597 challenged books. So far in 2022, 1,651 books have been challenged.
VanWagoner said he doesn’t know if TCAPS will see more book challenges, but the board and administration will be prepared to handle them if there is an increase.
“Will it ebb and flow? Maybe,” VanWagoner said. “Either way, we’ll be prepared.”
Applicants must be a parent of a current TCAPS student and able to read at all levels and lengths. In-person meetings will be held at the TCAPS Administration Building.
To apply, parents can submit a letter of interest to morganki@tcaps.net by 5 p.m. on Friday.
