TRAVERSE CITY — A different approach could help Traverse City Area Public Schools trustees avoid a pitfall similar to what riled up the community in October.
TCAPS Board of Education members agreed Monday night to at least consider the use of an outside firm to help in the upcoming search for a new superintendent. The Board went without a search firm earlier this year when trustees voted unanimously to hire Ann Cardon, whose tenure with the district lasted just 78 days before a separation agreement was reached amid public outcry.
Board President Sue Kelly said she plans to speak with Interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka on Tuesday regarding sending out requests for proposals from firms interested in helping with the search.
“All information is helpful,” Kelly said. “It definitely could have helped — if we had a little more information — with the last situation.”
In 2015, district officials paid $7,500 to the Michigan Leadership Institute to collect and vet applications for the superintendent position before hiring Paul Soma. During the most recent search, trustees took that responsibility upon themselves and instead named Grant Chandler, formerly of the MI Excel leadership team, as a consultant to help with the search.
Trustees heard from Greg Sieszputowski, the director of leadership and executive search services for the Michigan Association of School Boards, during the meeting Monday. Sieszputowski went over the best practices for hiring a superintendent as well as the benefits of hiring a search firm to attract applicants and whittle the field down to a select few fit for the district.
Sieszputowski is currently assisting with superintendent searches for the Lansing and Kalamazoo school districts and said there are 22 superintendent positions in flux in Michigan right now. Posting an open superintendent position yields, on average, 30 applicants, Sieszputowski said, and very few come from out of state.
Sieszputowski also said the cost of hiring a search firm can run a district anywhere from $5,000 to $90,000 depending on the health of the district and the breadth of detail the search firm is asked to go into when searching for possible hires.
“We did a self search last time, and I think that went well,” Kelly said. “They (the MASB) really use our internal staff a lot.”
Board Vice President Jeff Leonhardt acknowledged Monday he felt in the last search he didn’t find a candidate that “matched very well with our situation here.” Out of the pool of applicants in May, six were brought for in-person interviews. Only Cardon, who previously was the superintendent at St. Joseph Public Schools, was selected to be brought back for a second interview before she was hired in a 7-0 vote.
Sieszputowski cautioned that trustees need to manage expectations and said finding the “perfect fit” is challenging for any district.
Some in the community — those still upset over Cardon’s departure as well as the district’s perceived lack of transparency regarding what led to that departure — voiced concern over the current Board’s ability to attract qualified candidates.
Josey Ballenger said the behind-closed-doors meeting and alleged unprofessional treatment of Cardon left the district in a “weakened position” to entice the best the state and country have to offer.
“Would a teacher or administrator want to move here and work for TCAPS, right now?” Ballenger said before urging the Board to take full advantage of what the MASB has to offer when hiring a new superintendent.
Kelly Roscher said the Board’s decision to hire Cardon showed TCAPS can attract high-quality individuals, but she wondered what went wrong.
“We don’t know,” Roscher said. “Why was a separation agreement needed?”
Kelly said further discussion regarding hiring a search firm, including any submitted proposals, will be had at the Jan. 13 meeting of the full Board.
