TRAVERSE CITY — The state attorney general called northern Michigan’s largest school district “one of the most impressive” she has visited in terms of school security.
Dana Nessel toured West Middle School in Traverse City on Thursday afternoon and viewed the safety measures in place there.
Afterwards, Nessel pointed to the building’s external doors, security cameras and the district’s communication with law enforcement as primary examples of best practices when it comes to school security.
“This facility seems to encompass all of the best practices that I’ve seen from around the state,” Nessel said.
With support and resources from staff and taxpayers, Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent Dr. John VanWagoner said the district has an obligation to make the school as safe as possible for its students.
“You’re never, unfortunately, going to make it completely foolproof,” VanWagoner said. “But we’re trying to do everything we can with the resources that we have to put all the best-practice tools into place, to try and keep our kids safe in an environment that is getting more scary by the day with the incidents that are happening around the country.”
Since the tragic shooting at Oxford High School in November 2021, when four students were killed, Michigan educators and legislators said they would make school security a top priority.
In the past two years, TCAPS has secured grants for exterior door security and a school resource officer; and hired a districtwide safety and security officer. According to an outline of the district’s capital projects related to safety and security from TCAPS Communications Manager Ginger Smith, TCAPS estimates that it has spent more than $16 million on safety and security in the past 12 years.
This includes cameras, the TCAPS data center, entry vestibules, blue emergency lights and sirens, exterior door upgrades, additional first aid kits and fire alarm system upgrades.
Nessel visited several schools to see the kinds of security measures being put in place. For some districts in Michigan, a lack of internet broadband or staff shortages with local law enforcement prevent them from being able to follow through on best practices, Nessel said.
Also, some schools just lack the funds for expensive measures, such as new camera systems, she said.
“Are you going to utilize the money that you have for best educational purposes, and to invest in that, or do you put it in school hardening?” Nessel said. “ And, you know, boy, it’s a tough call, when you have to make those kinds of decisions sometimes.”
One area where the state could focus on allocating more resources is mental health so that schools and local mental health agencies could have more robust staffing levels to address the needs of the community, VanWagoner said.
“Honestly, I say all the time, in this district, I’d hire 10 to 15 more social workers if I had the funds,” VanWagoner said.
Michigan has one of the worst student-to-school-counselor ratios in the country. The American School Counselor Association recommends a 1-to-250 counselor-to-student ratio; Michigan’s is 1-to-615.
TCAPS could use more full-time social workers and counselors, VanWagoner said.
In Traverse City, community members outside of the schools also have stepped up to seek ways to make the schools safer, including the Safer Kids, Safer Schools Task Force, which is made up of 31 community members. The task force recently generated a report on school security and is seeking community input on it.
As for the community’s role, Nessel said parents need to be more aware of the safety plans at their schools, and have serious discussions with their kids about school threats made in person or on social media.
“They’re adolescents, they’re gonna engage in adolescent behavior, yet this is a really serious area,” Nessel said. “Law enforcement and the school (are) going to have to respond accordingly, and then that child’s going to be placed in a position that they really don’t want to be in and the parents don’t want them in.”
Nessel also attended an awards ceremony at the Traverse City Police Department, and she is hosting an event on the Freedom of Information Act and the Open Meetings Act at the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere on Friday afternoon.
Nessel’s visit Thursday afternoon came after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed several gun reform bills into law at Michigan State University’s Spartan Stadium Thursday, according to The Associated Press.
Thursday marked two months since the shooting at MSU where three students were killed.
The newly signed bills include expansions to universal background checks and new requirements for gun owners regarding the storing of their firearms and ammunition where minors are present, AP reports said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.