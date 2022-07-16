TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education agreed to hire a security consultant to have the school district assessed sometime in the fall.
In a 6-0 vote, with Trustee Erica Moon Mohr absent, TCAPS trustees gave Superintendent John VanWagoner the go-ahead to enter into an agreement with Secure Education Consultants to have the safety of the school district thoroughly assessed. The board agreed that the assessment should happen sometime when school is in session.
TCAPS is set to receive $2,000 per school building from recently passed state legislation to conduct security assessments, which is about $32,000 in state funding for the 16-building district. That would cover an assessment from Secure Education Consultants, but the trustees also agreed that they could find money within their budget to pay the costs, in the event that the state money does not come through on time.
Jason Russell, founder and president of Secure Education Consultants, gave the board a presentation on his services. Russell was involved in crafting the state legislation that gave the district the $32,000 in funding.
Russell is a former U.S. Secret Service special agent who founded Secure Education Consultants in 2012. The organization has worked with 80 to 90 schools in Michigan and hundreds of schools nationwide, as well as other, non-school clients, Russell said. They offer assessments, post-incident reviews, crisis assistance services and safety and security review services.
After the Oxford shooting in November 2021, when four students at Oxford High School were killed by a classmate, Secure Education Consultants provided crisis assistance services to the Oxford school district.
Secure Education Consultants narrows in on, not just physical security measures, but also how they’re being used and how they operate in the greater context of the school district, Russell said.
Russell and his team of consultants — some of whom are former Secret Service agents or Navy SEALS, and one is the former school resource officer at Oxford High School — take a “granular” level approach to assessing school safety that is reasonable, with an understanding that, “you can’t turn a school into a prison,” Russell said.
“You have to continue to have it be a learning environment that’s conducive to that, but you also want safety and security to operate and you want it to be a pretty big priority,” Russell said.
Secure Education Consultants’ process includes reviewing district policies and procedures, examining district facilities, interviewing stakeholders, observing the actions of people within the district and making reasonable, attainable recommendations to the district leadership.
Russell said his consultants will take about three days to assess TCAPS.
Trustee Josey Ballenger asked Russell if his team would talk to students, and he said they have done that before and can do so with TCAPS as well.
Trustee Andrew Raymond asked Russell whether or not the Secure Education Consultants assessment includes school counselors and how they respond to behavioral red flags among students. Coming from a background in behavioral threat assessment, Russell said the process of identifying concerning behaviors and responding appropriately is a vital part of their work.
Multiple parents and students in the school district came and spoke at the board’s June 13 meeting and asked that school district leadership consider student opinions when making decisions about school security.
Many also said that they would like to see more than just the physical safety of the buildings considered and that mental health supports at school be addressed as well.
Board President Scott Newman-Bale asked Russell how the district could go about sharing important information with the community without compromising security. Russell said he usually presents a portion of the report in open session and another portion in closed session.
While they don’t want to share weaknesses, parents deserve to know about the safety of their schools, Russell said.
After the board’s vote, VanWagoner added that school administrators are working to replace exterior doors that are in poor shape, but, in many instances, they have had to wait on replacements that are taking a while to come in. They will repair what they can, but will also use signage to prevent people from using certain doors to accommodate what they cannot before the start of school.
The board then went into closed session to talk about their emergency operations plan just before 7 p.m.
The meeting was adjourned just before 8 p.m.
