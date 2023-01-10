TRAVERSE CITY — A security assessment firm concluded that Traverse City Area Public Schools provides a very safe environment for students and staff, and could improve internet access, cellphone connectivity, professional development and the location of security devices throughout the district.
At a Monday board meeting, the TCAPS Board of Education and the district’s top administrators received the results from a far-reaching security assessment completed by Secure Education Consultants in September.
The assessment included a review of TCAPS policies, procedures, facilities and day-to-day operations to determine the district’s strengths and weaknesses related to school security. The assessment cost the district $32,000, which will be covered by a state-funded grant that Jason Russell, the president and founder of Secure Education Consultants, worked on with state legislators.
Russell was unable to attend the meeting in-person or virtually.
Prior to the meeting, Russell presented the results of the assessment to Assistant Superintendent Christine Thomas-Hill and District Safety and Security Coordinator Patrick McManus multiple times, and Thomas-Hill and McManus presented the findings to the rest of the board in closed session. During open session, Thomas-Hill presented the findings to the public.
The board first went into closed session to review parts of the assessment that Secure Education Consultants deemed should be confidential, so as to not compromise the safety of the students and staff in their buildings.
After spending over an hour in closed session, the board and administration returned to open session so that some aspects of the assessment’s results could be shared with the public.
During that time in open session, Thomas-Hill said that Secure Education Consultants deemed TCAPS to be a very safe school district.
“Overwhelmingly, they were very impressed with what we’ve done so far,” Thomas-Hill said.
The assessment also lauded TCAPS for its strong relationship with local law enforcement, Thomas-Hill said.
According to Secure Education Consultants, the district could benefit from improvements to internet access and cellphone connectivity on campus, changes to some security camera locations, improvements to professional development for staff, and students, on emergency procedures and additions to their blue light alert system.
Board Secretary Josey Ballenger said she was “thrilled” the board sought out the assessment, especially as it provides some peace of mind to know how secure the school district is.
“I consider it one of our key accomplishments as a board last year,” Ballenger said.
Trustee Holly Bird agreed and said she has been a part of other secure building assessments in the past, and the one by Secure Education Consultants was the most thorough.
During public comment, two community members spoke about the security assessment, one of whom was Jay Berger, who thanked the board for its work on security in the past few months. Berger is part of a community task force focused on making schools safer.
Berger said, although the board has done a lot of work already, there is much more to be done in the realm of school security, at TCAPS and in the country at-large, especially as it pertains to student well-being.
