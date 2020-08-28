TRAVERSE CITY — Five teachers laid off from northern Michigan’s largest school district now have jobs with that same district.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education trustees voted unanimously Monday to bring back the five instructors associated with the district’s Great Start Readiness preschool program, which was discontinued in early June. Trustees voted earlier this month — also unanimously — to bring GSRP back for the 2020-21 school year in partnership with the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District.
TCAPS relied on a $70,000 donation from the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation to bring the program back after former interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka eliminated GSRP, citing a $125,000 deficit projected for the program in the upcoming year.
TCAPS likely will run and staff three GSRP classrooms, while TBAISD officials could run up to four. The Great Start Readiness Program is a free preschool service to lower-income families and at-risk children.
TCAPS Executive Director of Human Resources Cindy Berck submitted her recommendation to recall Lynn Freeman, Brittany Gregory, Stephanie Maskart, Frederick Vincent and Elizabeth Walker to Superintendent John VanWagoner on Aug. 17.
“We are pleased, that through a collaboration with the Community Foundation and their philanthropic partners, that TCAPS and (TBAISD) are able to continue to provide GSRP services to students and families,” Berck said.
Cammra Nolff, a parent of three boys who have or will benefit from GSRP, said the layoffs were a “big hit to my heart.”
Cammra’s son, Olyver, was in Vincent’s class during the 2018-19 school year. Nolff said the man known by his students as Mr. Mike changed not only Olyver’s life but her own. When she heard Vincent was laid off, Nolff said she started crying.
“I have never met such an amazing teacher or person in my life. He was born to be a teacher,” Nolff wrote to TCAPS Board President Sue Kelly in June. “Losing him would be one of the biggest losses in this district for many years.”
Although Vincent was rehired, TCAPS officials decided to place him as a kindergarten teacher at Long Lake Elementary School. Nolff said that will still be a loss to GSRP, but Vincent teaching at TCAPS is a “big deal.”
“Mr. Mike is an amazing teacher, and his influence on these kids will have an amazing impact,” Nolff said.
Freeman, Gregory and Walker all will return to GSRP classrooms at Eastern, Silver Lake and Traverse Heights elementary schools. Maskart will be a teacher in the Young Fives program at Silver Lake.
