TRAVERSE CITY — Not a single signature has been collected on the recall efforts against three Traverse City Area Public Schools trustees. Only a month remains to submit the petitions.
Justin Van Rheenen and Ian Ashton, two of the co-founders of the TCAPS Transparency movement, sponsored recalls against TCAPS Board of Education President Sue Kelly, Secretary Pam Forton and Treasurer Matt Anderson that began in November 2019 after former TCAPS Superintendent Ann Cardon’s controversial resignation in October.
Recall supporters wanted the recall election on the March primary ballot, but appeals from the trio of trustees and an incorrect ruling on the timeliness of the recall petitions delayed the process and made that an impossibility.
Van Rheenen said the next goal was to get on the November general election ballot, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing restrictions on person-to-person contact hindered the group’s ability to collect — or even start collecting — the necessary 11,700 signatures needed to trigger a recall. The deadline to submit signatures for verification is July 31.
“We don’t want to put volunteers or anyone else in situations that could compromise their health,” Van Rheenen said.
Van Rheenen said the group is still weighing its options, which include trying to collect the signatures or allowing the petitions to expire. He said it is still a coin toss as to which side of the fence he and Ashton will land on.
Allowing the petitions to expire, Van Rheenen said, gives them the option of bringing forward another recall at a later date.
He said they could then turn their efforts toward something more fruitful — focusing on the other three TCAPS board seats up for grabs in November.
Board Vice President Jeff Leonhardt and trustees Jane Klegman and Ben McGuire are up for reelection, but only McGuire has confirmed his intention to run in November. Van Rheenen said he would like to see at least two of those three voted off the board.
Outsiders Josey Ballenger and Scott Newman-Bale already filed their candidacy for spots on the board.
Van Rheenen said they hope to find two more people to run for the board to “go up against what seems like three members of a voting bloc.”
Van Rheenen said TCAPS Transparency plans to hold forums or debates to allow the community to hear from the candidates.
“We want to show our community what good transparency, good governance and good fiscal responsibility looks like,” Van Rheenen said. “That way, our community is better informed when it comes to voting in November.”
McGuire said he plans to file his candidacy this week, adding that he is in the “enviable position” of not being on the board when the community erupted over the departure of Cardon after just 78 days on the job. McGuire filled the vacancy left by former board Vice President Doris Ellery, who resigned at the end of October.
McGuire said the struggles the board has gone through this year are “largely about issues that aren’t all in our control.”
The most recent heat trustees took from the community was after a 6-1 vote to layoff five teachers associated with the district’s Great Start Readiness Program, which was discontinued earlier this month.
“COVID really threw the entire recall for a loop,” McGuire said. “It made it difficult to proceed, and much like many of the other things TCAPS is dealing with right now, it has slowed down the process of finding resolution to the outstanding issues members of our community have.”
Van Rheenen said he is still “treading water” as far as the recalls go, but the drive to keep community members informed of board action and how to vote in November continue.
“There is still time to pressure change,” he said.
