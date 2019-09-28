TRAVERSE CITY — The doors to a new Montessori school in Traverse City won’t be opening in 2021 as originally planned.
Traverse City Area Public Schools officials announced Friday that the city’s decision to not vacate a road just south of Thirlby Field along with several other constraints forced the district to pause the project and reevaluate where the school should be built.
“Reset. Back up. Recalibrate,” TCAPS Board President Sue Kelly said. “This is just going to need more time to develop a plan that works for our community. What’s best for the students is uppermost in our minds. What’s best for our families and what’s best for our staff, that’s going to take some more discussion.”
TCAPS officials submitted in June an application to the Traverse City Engineering Department for the city to vacate Griffin Street between Oak Street and Pine Street and have the district take over the property.
Doing so would have allowed TCAPS to build the school along Pine Street, reroute the road to 13th Street and also reroute a non-motorized trail to 14th Street.
The city owns Griffin Street, which is categorized as an east-west, non-motorized corridor with access to Boardman Lake and the Grand Traverse Commons. City officials released their staff review denying TCAPS’ request Monday, stating they want to “maintain access to the neighborhoods inclusive of the school district; protect the utility of the collector street (14th Street); maintain the established trail connecting the Boardman Lake Loop Trail to future trails to the west, which includes a connection to Traverse City West Middle School; and eliminate large exposures of parking lots along the street, activating adjacent properties to a higher land use.”
Tim Lodge, city engineer, could not be reached for comment. Christine Thomas-Hill, TCAPS associate superintendent of finance and operations, said she wasn’t necessarily surprised by the city’s decision because the district previously made changes to its Montessori plan to better fit with the city’s master plan for 14th Street.
“I do understand they have a commitment to the city commission and their master plan,” Thomas-Hill said. “We were hoping we could provide some alternatives that would still meet the needs of the city and the master plan. We had a first choice and that was our preference, but we have work to do and we can work with them.”
The fallout from the city’s decision eliminated the district’s option for a pod classroom structure environment in the school, which is recommended for Montessori schools. The city’s recommendation to build north of Griffin Street would shrink the overall square footage possible for the building and eliminate a classroom or reduce all classroom sizes to keep the same number of classrooms.
TCAPS officials said building north of Griffin Street would also limit the parking at the school with no dedicated parking for activities at Thirlby Field, eliminate the practice and warm-up area, and could push the car line into the flags and memorial near the field.
Matt Anderson, chair of the district’s finance and operations committee, said it’s become clear the challenges facing the project requires TCAPS to hit the brakes.
“We need to take a pause here to make sure we’re vetting out all of our options. There’s a number of issues we need to look into and get more information on,” Anderson said. “It’s a large project. It’s an expensive project. It’s a project we need to get right for the next 50 years. We just need time to do that.”
Thomas-Hill knew in June the city denying the request was a possibility and said at the time the district could build where the current Montessori is at Glenn Loomis or along Franke Road near West Middle School. Kelly said “everything is on the table” and that it is vital to continue to work with city leadership.
“The integrity of our process can’t be compromised. The integrity of the city’s master plan has to be carefully considered,” Kelly said. “We cannot do ready, fire, and then aim.”
TCAPS is still accepting seventh-grade students at Glenn Loomis for the 2020-21 school year and is trying to accommodate eighth-grade students for the 2021-22 school year.
Thomas-Hill told Montessori staff about the delay, and she said they were “bummed” but are on the same page as the district.
“They want to do it right,” she said. “It’s going to be there for a long time. We don’t want to rush. We don’t want to regret something. So let’s just make sure we’re doing it right.”
