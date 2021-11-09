TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education discussed how to craft a new policy that would allow trustees to directly respond to public commentators during board meetings.
During the past few months, TCAPS board of education meetings have been flooded with hours of public comment, which at some points have included misinformation, slurs and in-depth descriptions of sexual behaviors. On Monday, the board discussed what to include in a new policy that would allow trustees to directly address commenters’ concerns, correct misinformation shared during public comment and limit certain language from being used.
The policy has yet to be fully crafted and will be voted on in a future meeting. It will likely include very few limitations on language and topics. Board President Scott Newman-Bale stressed multiple times at Monday’s board meeting that the policy would not be sweeping and likely only prohibit threats to protected groups and to individuals’ security or topics deemed inappropriate for the board meeting forum.
“I value the First Amendment, and I think everyone has the right to have the opportunity to speak even if we don’t agree with it,” Newman-Bale said.
On Monday, some trustees expressed an interest in altering the board’s public comment policy while others raised concerns about some of the proposed the changes.
“It is a dangerous slope to be limiting and rewriting public comment every year,” Trustee Sue Kelly said.
Kelly expressed concern that the board would end up feeling inclined to respond to every public comment, even though sometimes the trustees do not have the relevant facts and information in front of them.
“I think the most important thing that we learned in school board training is: give them the three minutes, listen, ponder,” Kelly said. “Everyone has a right to their opinion, and we can discuss as we go forward, but if we start responding to one, we have to do it to all.”
Trustee Matt Anderson said he also did not want public comment to turn into a debate, but he does think it is worth revisiting.
“This is a board meeting and we can’t get into a debate, so that’s is a very slippery slope,” Anderson said. “But I do firmly believe in First Amendment rights for people to come up and have their three minutes, but that being said, I think it’s a good process to go through to look and see if we can improve it.”
Newman-Bale said he shared Kelly’s concerns about the meetings turning into a back-and-forth, but he said a change in the public comment policy would also allow trustees to help public commentators find the solutions to their questions or address their concerns directly.
Trustee Flournoy Humphreys said she would like to see more clarification on terms used in the policy, such as “educational issues,” “reasonable decorum” and “irrelevant.”
Trustee Josey Ballenger said she would like the policy to clearly outline who can respond to the public comments and whether or not they can direct the answers to other members of the board and designate one person who would ask a member of the public to leave.
Some members of the public shared their thoughts about the board’s potential policy change and asked for a back-and-forth between members of the public and board members during the meetings.
“If you are hearing us or not hearing or are choosing to just ignore or take some people’s comments and others not — how do we know as the public?” Darcie Pickren said. “If there’s some way that there could be something in the policy helping us, because we’re communicating with you but we’re not getting any communication back.”
After the board’s discussion of the potential policy change, Bill Wiesner commented on the considered limitations to what can be said during the public comment section. Wiesner has made statements during public comment in the past against the gay rights movement — saying it promoted high risk behavior — and describing sexual conduct in detail.
“You don’t seem to want me to describe it, but you can encourage it with the rainbows and the gay straight alliance,” Wiesner said, in reference to Humphreys’ rainbow laptop stickers. “These kids are getting one side of this issue and then we can’t even talk about this in the board? This is a vital interest.”
The board’s current policy prevents trustees from directly addressing things said by public commentators, but some trustees do indirectly address public comment. Sometimes those indirect replies are folded into the board’s discussion section, but Newman-Bale said he wants to make sure the rules about what can and cannot be addressed — and how it may be addressed — are solidified and clear to the board members and the public.
A few members of the board also pointed out that there are other ways for members of the public to get in touch with them and have a back-and-forth discussion about issues in TCAPS, such as the board’s monthly office hours.
The policy will be crafted at the board’s next executive committee meeting on Dec. 8 and then brought to the following meeting of the full board to be voted on, Newman-Bale said. The board’s executive committee already discussed this potential policy change in a Nov. 4 meeting, but Newman-Bale said he wanted the opportunity for the full board to voice their thoughts about the policy change before the committee crafts it.
