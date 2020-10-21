TCAPS Operating Millage Proposal

This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Traverse City Area Public Schools, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Benzie Counties, Michigan, be increased by 1 mill ($1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 5 years, 2021 to 2025, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2021 is approximately $38,065 (this millage is to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will be levied only to the extent necessary to restore that reduction)?