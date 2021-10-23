TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education has launched an effort to solicit public input to steer the district’s long-term strategic planning.
The TCAPS board randomly selected more than 450 people from the community to invite to participate in 24 focus groups between Oct. 20 and Oct. 26.
The district has not sought out community input for strategic planning in this way in years, but recently, a majority of the district’s board trustees expressed interest in hearing from the community.
“The focus groups are really kind of identifying what is important to different people,” said board president Scott Newman-Bale. “This is actually less about the data. This is more about what we should be asking people, what sort of things we should be thinking about.”
The focus groups are moderated by representatives from Northwest Education Services.
While the first focus groups still are taking place, Superintendent John VanWagoner said the board already has plans to schedule more in the coming weeks.
He said some of the initial focus groups had fewer than 10 people show up.
“We’ve had everything from like four to 15 show up at each of those groups,” VanWagoner said.
Many people were uninterested in doing a focus group face-to-face because of fears related to COVID-19, so the board will host many of the future focus groups virtually, VanWagoner said.
Parents, students, staff and community members without a direct connection to the schools are being tapped for the focus groups in order “to capture the voice of everybody across the community,” VanWagoner said.
“I think you need to have the opportunity to listen to your constituents, and especially students,” VanWagoner said.
VanWagoner said student voices will “be a big part of this.”
The board wants to ensure students are feeling prepared for future careers and higher education, he said.
Community members who are not parents, staff or students of the school district are also involved in the focus groups. These community members and taxpayers are also stakeholders in the future of the school district, Newman-Bale said.
“The school district is a complicated entity in the fact that there’s a lot of different stakeholders, and a lot of different people get something different from the school system,” Newman-Bale said. “Most people think of it as kids getting educated, but really it’s a community encouraging people to move to the region and employers trying to get trained and qualified workers.”
Newman-Bale said developing a strategic plan for the board’s future using input from the community will provide “continuity” and a “stable future” to a system that experiences frequent change, including turnover of superintendents and board members.
“It’s not a static document but it at least gets everyone on the same page,” Newman-Bale said.
In order to get as much input from community stakeholders as possible, the board is hosting a virtual focus group open to everyone in the community at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 and it plans to send out surveys in the coming months.
“Even if you’re not in a focus group and you can’t get to the community forum, that doesn’t mean that you won’t have the opportunity to give feedback,” Newman-Bale said. “That’s still to come.”
The content of the surveys is contingent upon the results of the focus groups. VanWagoner said the results of the focus groups will most likely be available in December.
“Any organization that is funded with taxpayer dollars should be astute and listen to what all of the constituents of the community have to say and make sure that we’re constantly looking for improvement,” VanWagoner said.
