TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education is allocating $100,000 more to a contingency plan for construction of its new Montessori school.
The building project has faced massive delays since it began in 2021.
At its Nov. 14 meeting, as part of its consent agenda, the TCAPS board voted to add $100,000 to the contingency plan for its Montessori elementary school building.
The building, which has been under construction since April 2021, has faced many delays as a result of staff and material shortages in the construction industry, school officials have said.
The building is set to be finished by the end of January, and students and staff will start occupying it in September 2023.
At a Nov. 2 meeting of the board’s finance and operations committee, TCAPS Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Christine Thomas-Hill said the Montessori construction project had about $230,000 left in its contingency plan. But a few large items are left to purchase and they may consume a sizable portion of that remaining money.
The extra $100,000 may be used to accommodate winter weather.
Thomas-Hill said it’s unlikely the extra $100,000 will be used. But, if they do end up needing that money for the project, they don’t want to have to call a special meeting of the board to get it approved. They don’t want the project to be delayed any more.
The original contingency that was approved totaled about $1.7 million, TCAPS Director of Capital Projects and Planning Paul Thwing said.
“We’ve had a terrible time with delays,” Thomas-Hill noted.
Trustee Andrew Raymond asked what the contingency money has gone toward so far, and Thwing listed a number of items, many of which had to do with construction delays and the effects of the pandemic on the construction industry.
Included in that list is extended permitting that contractors have to pay, equipment rentals, “extra site maintenance,” additional worker pay for extra hours and some changes they have made to plans for the site, such as the addition of a generator and the driveway design. There also were multiple instances in which the construction crew had to order different materials or go with a different manufacturer than those they planned to use.
“We’ve had to change window manufacturers because the one that we had specified and approved for the project went out of business during COVID,” Thwing said at the committee meeting.
Not all the added costs from delays have been shouldered by TCAPS. Thwing did not have all the numbers at the meeting, but he said there are a few contractors who had absorbed about $600,000 in additional expenses caused by delays during the project.
Thwing also gave a project update at that committee meeting and showed the committee, made up of Raymond and trustees Flournoy Humphreys and Sue Kelly, photos of current progress on the building.
The building is largely completed, but the gymnasium is still being worked on and some parts of the grounds need to be finished, including the playground. Playground equipment will be installed in the spring because the contractors tasked with that part of the project are currently busy.
The paving of the driveway is done, and a turning lane into the entrance of the parking lot has been paved on Franke Road.
Thwing said the construction crew also has done extra work on the retention pond at the corner of Silver Lake Road and Franke Road. They’ve cleaned it out, and they have plans to go after invasive plant species and plant native species.
“This system was so plugged full of debris and overgrowth and all of that that we ended up digging this all out in here, raising this overflow system up and reconnecting back in through some of the drainage that comes down off of this site, just to clean this up, just so it would actually work and flow,” Thwing said at the committee meeting.
That work has helped stop flooding of the sidewalk and the Buffalo Ridge Trail, he said.
