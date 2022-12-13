TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Public Schools board of education voted to give the district administration the go-ahead to conduct a bond sale, which is planned for May 2023, and voted to move forward with the high school turf conversion project.
At a regular Monday meeting, the school board voted unanimously to authorize Superintendent John VanWagoner or Christine Thomas-Hill, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, to conduct all parts of a bond sale for up to $32 million from the $107 million bond that was passed by the district in 2018.
Thomas-Hill said it was recommended by the district’s financial advisor to bring this request for authorization to the board right now because it would allow them to pick a sale date earlier than May if necessary. That kind of flexibility is important right now because of the current instability of interest rates.
The district’s financial advisor will keep a pulse on interest rates and advise the district’s administration to either stick with starting the bond sale in May or go out for it sooner, Thomas-Hill said.
The $32 million would go towards bus washing, renovations at Traverse Heights Elementary’s main office, fencing at Thirlby Field, heat pumps and annual allocations, including doors, hardware, security software, playground updates, technology, transportation, athletic, visual performing arts and operational equipment.
After using that $32 million, the district would have $11 million left from the 2018 bond. The district’s current goal is to have another bond approved by voters in 2024, so that the next bond sale will be the leftover money from the 2018 bond plus some new funds, Thomas-Hill said at a Nov. 30 board finance and operations committee meeting.
The board also voted to approve the bond sale to multiple contractors for an amount not to exceed $2,259,070, including a 10 percent contingency, for the conversion of the grass fields at Central and West high schools into turf fields. The fields would be for the marching bands and for sports teams, and the construction project would limit the amount that teams have to be transported to and from Thirlby field.
The project will start at the beginning of May, and the fields will be substantially completed and available for use by the marching band and sports teams no later than Aug. 1, 2023.
A few people in attendance spoke during public comment with concerns that some of the money going towards the turf fields would be taken away from another project that the district has upcoming on STEM Labs because of a comment made at the board’s November finance and operations committee meeting.
Mike Groleau said he was caught off guard when he heard that less money was going towards the district’s future STEM projects, which were a big part of the promises from the 2018 bond. He thanked VanWagoner and the trustees for their responsiveness and for expressing a commitment to maintaining the essence of the promised STEM project, but he said it’s still a little disconcerting to hear changes to that original plan.
Angelo Vozza also implored the board to not diminish those promises during his public comment time. Vozza was a mentor for two TCAPS high school robotics teams, and he said there were a lot of promises made in 2018 in regards to improvements to the STEM programs from the bond.
“Please, please, please do not take money from somewhere else to pay for something else and then leave our STEM programs and our robotics programs unfunded,” Vozza said.
Before the board began discussing the turf conversion project, VanWagoner addressed the comments about the money for the STEM Labs.
There are a number of empty classrooms at both high schools because of declining enrollment, so TCAPS can convert those into STEM labs, VanWagoner said. That renovation project will likely cost less money because they can use existing district buildings rather than building a new facility.
TCAPS plans to meet with architects in January to start discussing that project, do some planning on that this summer and potentially break ground in 2024, VanWagoner said.
VanWagoner said that he’s confident that the district can do both the turf and the STEM projects and make them both high quality. He emphasized that he wants TCAPS to have top-notch STEM facilities unlike any others in the area.
“This is a really important project for me,” VanWagoner said. “I have a daughter who is on the Raptors robotics team at Central, and (I) know what a lot of those spaces look like.”
At Monday’s meeting, the board and district administration also thanked and recognized Trustees Matt Anderson and Sue Kelly for their service on the board, as it was their last meeting with the full board.
Anderson has served on the TCAPS board of education since mid-2018 and Kelly has served on the board since 2015, with two years as board president. Anderson and Kelly’s seats were both up for grabs in November, but neither sought re-election.
“I’m really proud of the work that we’ve done on the school board for many years, and I’m really proud of our superintendent, the support staff throughout the district and most importantly our teachers,” Kelly said. “TCAPS is just an amazing, amazing school district.”
Anderson thanked his family, the board’s trustees and the district’s administration for their leadership and work. He said that 2022 has been the most productive and rewarding year he has been on the board, especially because the district crafted a strategic plan in recent months.
“Serving TCAPS and the community in this voluntary position is oftentimes thankless but very important to those we serve,” Anderson said. “I wish you guys all the best as you work to implement the strategic plan and handle the challenges that lie ahead.”
Former interim superintendent Jim Pavelka attended the meeting to voice his gratitude for Kelly and Anderson’s service to the school district during public comment. He said he appreciated their work, especially during the “tough times” the district went through while he was interim superintendent, especially during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was an honor serving with both of you,” Pavelka said. “You’re very special people, both of you. This school board is a very special group of people, too.”
“Maybe we’ll become bus drivers,” Kelly said, eliciting laughs from the room.
