TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education rejected two proposals to purchase the district’s administration building and gave the superintendent the go-ahead to begin a purchasing agreement on a former elementary school building.
The TCAPS school board reviewed and voted on one proposal to purchase the Bertha Vos building, which previously operated as an elementary school, and two proposals for the Boardman Administration building on Webster Street at a regular meeting on Monday.
The board voted unanimously to authorize superintendent John VanWagoner, or his designee, to begin a purchasing agreement with Acme Township on the Bertha Vos property. The final decision on whether or not to sell the property would still come to the board.
The board also voted unanimously to decline both proposals to purchase the Boardman Administration building because of the prices offered. The school district was hoping to sell the building at a benefit to the community, but the prices offered were too low in comparison to the price the district would have pay to move operations out of the current administration building.
The board also directed TCAPS administration to keep their current Request for Proposal for the Boardman administration building up and seek out a real estate agent for that building. VanWagoner said he would contact community real estate agents to make presentations for the board sometime in February or March, so the trustees could choose which one they’d like to go with.
In August, the board’s trustees voted to put out RFPs for the Bertha Vos Elementary School building and the Boardman Administration building on Webster Street, and by October, the school district received three proposals — two for the administration building and one for Bertha Vos.
Bertha Vos Elementary School closed in the early 2000s, and it is now used mostly for storage. The Boardman Administration building currently holds the offices of about 40 to 50 central office staff and the district’s print shop.
One proposal for the Boardman administration building came from the Traverse City Housing Commission and Ethos Development Partners, a real estate firm, which proposes to buy the property for $100,000. TCHC and Ethos plan to demolish the current building and use the site to develop either a four-story structure with 55 units or a six-story structure with 84 units of multifamily rental housing.
However, the proposal also leaves room for the current building to be preserved, if that is the preference of TCAPS and the community.
The other proposal for the administration building comes from the Community Housing Network, which is offering to buy the building for $257,000 and reuse the building to create a development with approximately 20 one and two-bedroom rental apartments.
The proposal for the Bertha Vos building comes from Acme Township, which is looking to turn the building into a “Township Hall and Civic Center” that other local agencies, including Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network, the Grand Traverse Metro Emergency Services Authority, Northwestern Michigan College and Traverse Area District Library, would make use of.
The township proposed to pay the district in one of two ways: one payment of $500,000 at closing and another $300,000 to be paid in equal installments, with interest, over a 5-year term or a one-time payment of $675,000 at closing.
The board as a whole expressed approval for the proposal from Acme Township, including the price offered and the value it will add to the community.
“I think that the uses that they laid out (are) going to be really beneficial to the east side of town,” Trustee Erica Moon Mohr said.
The board also agreed that they preferred the first payment option, where they would receive $800,000 in total, including $500,000 at closing and $300,000 to be paid in installments, with interest, over five years.
The board was less enthusiastic about the two proposals for the Boardman Administration building, although they acknowledged and thanked the organizations for the work put into each.
The board discussed how the prices offered would compare to the price the district would shoulder to move its administration offices as well as the print shop it has in the basement of the building, and in the end, decided the proposals did not make sense to move forward with for the district’s current situation.
The administration building was recently evaluated at $3 million, as previously reported, which neither proposal came close to. Board President Scott Newman-Bale said he would like to try to figure out what the actual value of the building is, and whether current construction prices are dragging down the value of the building and if it would be worth more later.
Newman-Bale also said he didn’t think it made sense to go forward with either proposal because the district is not on a strict timeline to offload the building, and they initially started the RFP process to get a good value out of both buildings.
However, some board members also said they didn’t want to push off any decisions on the Boardman Administration building into the far future.
“To push this off further I don’t think is a good idea,” Moon Mohr said. “We know, ultimately, Boardman isn’t gonna work for our long-term plan and to put more money into this building, to me, personally, doesn’t make sense, including safety and security for our staff here.”
The newly crafted strategic plan calls for the board to develop a three-to-five-year facilities plan, so they landed on keeping the RFP up and seeking out a real estate agent for the Boardman Administration building.
Future district facilities discussions will also include the Sabin Data Center, which the district has been eyeing for repairs and as a new home to the print shop, and the value that the Boardman Administration building holds in the local community.
Before the board discussion, one member of the community, Natalie Sivek, who lives down the street from the administration building, asked that the board make every effort possible to ensure the Boardman building’s facade is preserved. The building is more than 100 years old and has a lot of community history behind it, she said.
Gary Schilkey, who lives on Webster Street across from the administration building, said he also hopes that the building remains preserved because of its history and its value in the neighborhood. He added that he thinks that more housing would be good for the neighborhood, but he wouldn’t want there to be too many new units because that might “overwhelm” it.
“if you did stipulate that the building had to stay. I really think that’s like, what a good neighbor would do,” Schilkey said. “ And you’d be able to leave this neighborhood when you finally do leave this neighborhood as good or better than when you found it.”
