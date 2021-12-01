TRAVERSE CITY — The first Thanksgiving was a brief moment of peace and an insignificant day to the Puritan settlers and members of the Wampanoag tribe.
Cindy Winslow wants people to know the true story of the first Thanksgiving, not the myths that have dominated the mainstream story about the historical event.
Winslow is Traverse City Area Public Schools’ Indigenous Education Program coordinator. She organized an event on Tuesday dedicated to discussing the true history behind Thanksgiving as part of TCAPS’ Anishinaabe Expressive Cultural Series.
“I just want people to understand that the Thanksgiving story is a story that has been passed down and it’s not necessarily the actual correct history that happened,” Winslow said.
Winslow at the event made a presentation on the first Thanksgiving in which she discussed the Wampanoag tribe and their encounter with Puritan settlers. She explained there is very little written about the first Thanksgiving, but it happened around the same time as a treaty was made between the Wampanoag tribe and the Puritans, and it was actually an insignificant day to both sides.
“I want anyone and everyone to be able to show up if they can and participate and hopefully learn something and just take that little bit of knowledge away with them for in the future so that they have it in them,” Winslow said.
The presentation board Winslow used at the event was part of the Indigenous Education Program’s monthly rotating exhibit on Anishinaabe culture. Through a grant from the Northern American Heritage Fund, the program has been able to create traveling exhibits that teach about Indigenous culture through a historical and material approach.
Winslow, who previously worked at Eyaawing Museum and Cultural center, takes the exhibits to a different school each week. The exhibits’ contents change focus each month.
Six copies of the Thanksgiving Myths board were passed around TCAPS elementary, middle and high schools during the past month and held in the schools’ libraries for students to read and look at during November.
Tuesday’s event also included a presentation by Martha Russell — the Indigenous assistant for Willow Hill and Traverse Heights elementary schools — about Indigenous foods, including corn, venison jerky and maple syrup. She arranged the foods on a table for people to look at and touch while she explained what each food was and how to make certain traditional foods.
The event also included traditional Anishinaabe foods, such as frybread made by Winslow, and three sisters soup, made by Amber Oschoa, the program’s student services coordinator. Those at the event ate the soup and frybread during the presentations and then moved to work on traditional Anishinaabe crafts.
“It’s kind of like this well-rounded family night but at the same time, we’re trying to open your eyes to Native Americans and just make people more aware that yeah, we’re still here and still around,” Winslow said.
Winslow said around 20 people showed up at the previous event. Fewer than 10 people attended Tuesday’s event.
Kerrey Woughter was at the Thanksgiving Myths event with her friends’ kids, who just moved to the area during the pandemic. She thought the event could help teach them about Native peoples’ history, but she found the kids actually knew more details about the history and cultures than she did.
“It’s heartwarming to know education is changing,” Woughter said.
Woughter is the library director at Northwestern Michigan College. She said she plans on coming to the next Anishinaabe Expressive Cultural Event in December, and she is interested in doing similar programming at NMC and working more with the local tribes.
Winslow said TCAPS’ program has received a lot of positive feedback regarding their other programming, especially from the parent committee members, who help plan the Anishinaabe cultural events and whose children are in the program.
“They came up to me after the presentation last time and were like, ‘This was so great, let us know if you need any help on any of the ones in the future, et cetera, et cetera,’” Winslow said.
The program provides academic and cultural support to Indigenous students and is focused on a year-long approach to educating about Indigenous communities.
Events for the Anishinaabe Expressive Cultural Series are planned through May 2022, including:
- Dec. 11: Native American Craft Fair (West Middle School)
- Jan. 25, 2022: Storytelling (West Middle School)
- Feb. 22: Round Dance (West Middle School)
- March 23: Movie Night (Central Elementary School)
- April 21: Agriculture (Glen Loomis)
- May 24: Native American Games (West Middle School)
